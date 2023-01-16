Dogs get married in UP’s Aligarh with band-baaja, owner says spent Rs 50,000 on it

The big fat weddings are an important part of Indian culture. Two families in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh took this enthusiasm for weddings one step further when they arranged a wedding for their pet dogs.

As per ANI, a male dog named Tommy, belonging to one Dinesh Chaudhary, the former village head of Sukhravali village, got married to a seven-month-old female dog named Jelly, who belonged to Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

The wedding of the two canines was organised with much fervour as a wedding tent was set up, and rituals such as varmala and phere also took place. People are seen dancing to the beats of dhol and clicking pictures with the two dogs who are dressed in garlands.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it, says Dinesh, owner of Tommy pic.twitter.com/dA4ifJgANU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

Commenting on the video of this bizarre incident, a Twitter user wrote, “Cant make this stuff up..”. Another person said, “And they lived happily after….🤣🤣🤣 World should know how rich this country is were people can afford pets marriages”.

In conversation with ANI, Tommy’s owner said, “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it”.

This is not the only time when pets have been subjected to such outlandish acts by their owners. In December last year, a content creator named Sujatha Bharathi shared a video on Instagram that showcased how she celebrated her beagle’s baby shower by dressing up her dog and organising a puja for her.