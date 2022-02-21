Dog vs leopard: Video of a canine scaring away a big cat goes viral

It goes without saying that between a dog and a leopard, the big cat is the more powerful animal on any given day. However, a video showing a shocking confrontation between the two animals proves this wrong.

In the video doing rounds on social media, a dog can be seen lying on a road when a leopard tries to attack it. However, the dog holds its ground by incessantly barking at the leopard. The animals lock eyes with each other and the standoff ends with the leopard going back to the wilderness, leaving the dog unharmed.

It appears that the video was shot at a national park or wildlife sanctuary and was recorded by someone in a safari jeep.

Many people have praised the dog for its “confidence” and “bravery” under adverse circumstances. Interestingly, some people also pointed out that the leopard might have abandoned the dog because of the presence of humans.

“If that leopard had been hungry it would have been MORE aggressive than this,” a Twitter user commented. While another noted that the dog’s presence in a forested area is odd. “What lack of lacunae! The debate here needs to be the presence of the dog in the forested area. Not ought to encourage it through sharing these videos as some sort of motivation,” the user noted.

If that leopard had been hungry it would have been MORE aggressive than this. https://t.co/WuvKoDfrB0 — Azeem (@AzzeemAHAMAD) February 18, 2022

Dog’s heart rate – 2,00,000 bpm — Dinesh Arora(Insaan Singh) (@dinesh_arora) February 17, 2022

I think dog thaught that he has backup as d some people sitting in jeep. Just i think…. — 🍁SAGAR🍁 (@varpe_sagar) February 17, 2022

Much needed sharing. I strongly believe Courage isn’t the absence of Fear it’s the courage of facing the Fear :-✌️#Fear #Courage #confidence#hybridmodeexamdu2022 #internalassessmentforboard — Prabha Negi 🇮🇳🌻💚 (@negiprabha) February 17, 2022

What lack of lacunae! The debate here needs to be the presence of the dog in the forested area. Not ought to encourage it through sharing these videos as some sort of motivation. https://t.co/th40t4Sil5 — Gagan (@thestratink) February 17, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on February 17 and it has gathered thousands of likes so far.