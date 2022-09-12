scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

‘Rich by heart’: Dog travels with e-rickshaw driver daily, netizens love their bond

The e-rickshaw driver said that the dog named Moti travels with him daily.

Dog travels e-rickshaw, Moti, dog, bond, love, stray dogs, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe unidentified e-rickshaw driver said the dog named Moti travels with him daily.

The bond between dogs and humans is one of selfless love. Some people are so fond of dogs that they don’t differentiate between pets and strays. An e-rickshaw driver, who travels daily with a stray dog named Moti, is one of those people.

Also Read |Street dog plays with a heart-shaped balloon in Turkey. Video wins hearts online

A video of the unidentified e-rickshaw driver along with his dog Moti is going viral. The video was posted online by Instagram page @adoptionplz, which is dedicated to the rescue of street animals. The page belongs to a man named Rajat Saxena. Saxena described in the caption that while returning from a rescue, he saw a dog enjoying a ride in an e-rickshaw. When he asked the driver about the dog, the driver said that the dog, who is named Moti, loves to travel with him daily.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #STREET ANIMALS RESCUE (@adoptionplz)

The video has accumulated more than 2.58 lakh likes with netizens appreciating the compassion shown by the e-rickshaw driver.

“This shows it’s never about the lack of money but lack of compassion for animals that people ignore them and hurt them,” commented an Instagram user. “Rich by heart bro, moti is very cute. Stay blessed both of u,” wrote another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

“Recently i saw a dog travelling with a rickshaw driver and he was fully covered with a cloth. When i asked him he said the dog has lost both arms and legs in an accident. That rickshaw driver is unmarried and he lookafter and consider that dog as his son. This really melted my Heart people are poor but is rich by heart,” shared another individual.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:52:21 pm
Next Story

CPI(M)’s A N Shamseer elected as Speaker of Kerala Assembly

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt
Bharat Jodo Live

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What's in a name? King Charles III's name has loaded history
Explained

What's in a name? King Charles III's name has loaded history

Premium
NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement