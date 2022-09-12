‘Rich by heart’: Dog travels with e-rickshaw driver daily, netizens love their bond

The bond between dogs and humans is one of selfless love. Some people are so fond of dogs that they don’t differentiate between pets and strays. An e-rickshaw driver, who travels daily with a stray dog named Moti, is one of those people.

A video of the unidentified e-rickshaw driver along with his dog Moti is going viral. The video was posted online by Instagram page @adoptionplz, which is dedicated to the rescue of street animals. The page belongs to a man named Rajat Saxena. Saxena described in the caption that while returning from a rescue, he saw a dog enjoying a ride in an e-rickshaw. When he asked the driver about the dog, the driver said that the dog, who is named Moti, loves to travel with him daily.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #STREET ANIMALS RESCUE (@adoptionplz)

The video has accumulated more than 2.58 lakh likes with netizens appreciating the compassion shown by the e-rickshaw driver.

“This shows it’s never about the lack of money but lack of compassion for animals that people ignore them and hurt them,” commented an Instagram user. “Rich by heart bro, moti is very cute. Stay blessed both of u,” wrote another.

“Recently i saw a dog travelling with a rickshaw driver and he was fully covered with a cloth. When i asked him he said the dog has lost both arms and legs in an accident. That rickshaw driver is unmarried and he lookafter and consider that dog as his son. This really melted my Heart people are poor but is rich by heart,” shared another individual.