Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Dog travels atop car roof in Bengaluru, video angers netizens

While a few Twitter users found it “cool”, several others called for action against the driver.

dog travels on top of carThe video shared from the Twitter handle Forever Bengaluru shows the dog perched comfortably on top of the car.
Netizens often frown upon videos showing blatant violation of traffic rules. This time, a dog was caught on camera travelling on top of a car as a man drove it along a Bengaluru road at night. The clip has left Twitter users fuming over the “ill-treatment” of the animal.

The video shared from the Twitter handle Forever Bengaluru shows the dog perched comfortably on top of the car. The dog even stands up while the driver manoeuvres the car on the road. The video was captured from another vehicle.

“Just Bengaluru things,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Thursday, it has amassed more than 45,000 views on Twitter.

While a few Twitter users found it “cool”, several others called for action against the driver. A user commented, “He can be booked by PETA….” Another user wrote, “I think it is not cool If something happens to the dog who is responsible.” A third user commented, “Car number is viable. Person has to be warned by the police. @BlrCityPolice He is putting the dogs life in danger.”

On the other hand, videos and photographs showing pets being taken utmost care of often win hearts online. A young man was recently spotted travelling in a train with a dog in his backpack. While the man was seen dozing off with his backpack on his lap, his dog was seen peeking out of it.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 16:53 IST
