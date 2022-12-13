Dog interrupts performance, netizens laud dancer for maintaining composure

A stray dog stole the show as it stepped on the stage during a dance performance. In the video, the dog is seen being affectionate towards the dancer and even putting his paws on her as she goes about her performance.

However, the dog’s antics do not deter the dancer from breaking the character as she continues with her dance while gracefully accommodating the dog’s presence.

This undated video was posted online by a popular Twitter account Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) on December 13 and it has already gathered over 5.8 lakh views and over 17,000 likes. The video was reportedly taken in Brazil.

Dog invades stage of cultural presentation.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/eHhjM2VSaZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 12, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “That is quite adorable and she handled it with grace and poise. I would have been laughing so hard I wouldn’t have been able to continue.” Another person said, “Bravo! She deserves a ton of credit for improvising and not breaking character.”

This is not the first time that a dog has interrupted a show or an event. In January 2019, a stray dog wandered around the stage during a bridal fashion show by designer Rohit Bal. Even though the high-profile fashion event’s showstoppers were actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty, everyone’s attention was on the dog who was seen nonchalantly exploring the stage.

In a similar way, a cat invaded the runway of French label Christian Dior’s first fashion show in Morocco in May 2019. The feline just jumped on the runway and walked opposite the models before sitting near the front row.