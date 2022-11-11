Dog imitates CISF personnel at Delhi metro station, video wins hearts online

Dogs share a special bond with humans and shower people with love through their gestures. From being fiercely protective to being overwhelmed with joy upon reuniting after a long break, dogs remain human’s loyal friend.

While dogs in the Armed Forces are highly vigilant, sharp and well-trained, a video featuring their adorable connection with Central Industrial Security Force personnel has won hearts online. The clip captured at a Delhi metro station shows a CISF personnel clad in uniform doing physical exercises.

The dog standing opposite to him is seen imitating the personnel promptly. The canine changes its position simultaneously as the CISF personnel makes his movement. Passers-by are seen watching the duo with awe while some others are seen capturing video of the same.

The clip shared by Instagram account Bharatdefenders was captioned, “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station.#delhimetro #CISF #IndianArmy #Dog.” Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed more than 18,000 views on Instagram. Internet users showered love for the post. A user commented, “Amazing.”

Canines are trained and employed by armed forces and government agencies across the world to spot explosives, drugs and conduct search operations. They face threats while they get exposed to harmful chemicals on the field and during duties.

Last week, after 10 years of service, two dogs from the CISF’s canine squad were sent off with an elaborate retirement ceremony at the Cochin International Airport’s kennel building. Sparky and Ivan, a 10-year-old female Labrador and a 10-year-old male Cocker Spaniel were bestowed with medals for their work and taken on a ride in an SUV pulled by the CISF personnel with ropes.