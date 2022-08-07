Dog given an elaborate farewell on its superannuation at Chennai airport. Video melts hearts

Dogs that serve in law enforcement show exemplary courage and devotion to their duty. It is heart-warming to see them getting a farewell on their retirement just like humans. In one such video posted on Twitter, a K9 was given an elaborate farewell on its superannuation at the Chennai airport.

A Twitter user named Adarsh Hegde posted the video on August 5 and it has received more than 3.17 lakh views so far. “Farewell on superannuation of k9 of Chennai airport,” he wrote in the tweet alongside the video. The video shows the dog being given a farewell ceremony. It is seen sitting in an open vehicle. The dog is garlanded and flower petals are showered on it.

Watch the video here:

The video struck a chord with netizens as many people thanked the dog for its services on Twitter.

“Thanking him for his services. The nation is grateful for his selfless devotion and dedication. Imagine the number of colleagues and civilian lives he has saved God bless. May he have a happy retired life,” commented a Twitter user.

“Good to see the felicitation. Would love to know where and how he will spend his days. He deserves to be loved and cared for,” another user posted.

A third wrote, “I loved it. What way to give respect to these unsung heroes of our security forces.” Another individual commented, “Look at the happiness of this doggo. Even though he is retiring but he has excitement of a new young recruit.”