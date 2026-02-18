‘Dogesh bhai living the campus dream’: Dog steals the spotlight after cracking entry into IIT Bombay classroom

In the video, a few students are seated at their desks while others are distracted by an unexpected visitor who seems perfectly comfortable in the classroom.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Dog in IIT Bombay classroomThe dog stands confidently on a table, calmly scanning the room
It’s not every day that a lecture at IIT Bombay is interrupted by a surprise guest — especially one with four legs and a wagging tail. But that’s exactly what happened recently, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

A short clip posted on Instagram by Piyush Jaiswal shows what seems to be a regular class in progress. Some students are seated at their desks, while others are distracted by a dog that appears perfectly at ease inside the classroom.

In the video, the dog stands confidently on a table, calmly scanning the room as if it has every right to be there. There’s no chaos or commotion, just amused students laughing and enjoying the unexpected visitor.

Sharing the clip, Jaiswal joked, “Finally Dogesh bhai got a table at IIT Bombay.”

Check out the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Piyush Jaiswal (@this__piyush)

 

The internet, of course, had a field day.

One user wrote, “Bro literally came to attend lecture.” Another quipped, “Dogesh ka bhi advance clear ho gaya tera kab hoga” (Even Dogesh cleared JEE Advanced, when will you?). A third commented, “Dog samaj be like: Humare dogesh inn insaano se kam h ke” (The dog community be like: Is our Dogesh any less than these humans?). Someone else added, “Dogesh bhai living the campus dream,” while another joked, “IIT Bombay standards just went higher.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time animals have made headlines on the IIT Bombay campus. The sprawling Powai campus, located near lush greenery and water bodies, often attracts wildlife.

Nearly a year ago, a massive crocodile was spotted casually strolling along a lakeside road inside the campus. Believed to have wandered in from Powai Lake, the reptile was seen resting on the road late at night, leaving students both stunned and cautious.

 

Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
