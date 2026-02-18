‘Dogesh bhai living the campus dream’: Dog steals the spotlight after cracking entry into IIT Bombay classroom

It’s not every day that a lecture at IIT Bombay is interrupted by a surprise guest — especially one with four legs and a wagging tail. But that’s exactly what happened recently, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

A short clip posted on Instagram by Piyush Jaiswal shows what seems to be a regular class in progress. Some students are seated at their desks, while others are distracted by a dog that appears perfectly at ease inside the classroom.

In the video, the dog stands confidently on a table, calmly scanning the room as if it has every right to be there. There’s no chaos or commotion, just amused students laughing and enjoying the unexpected visitor.