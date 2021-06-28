Video of dog dancing to a classical number is a hit on social media

June 28, 2021 1:13:17 pm
A video of a pet dog dancing to a classical number along with his owner has gone viral on social media.
The video features Cherthala resident, Ardra Prasad, dancing to a classical number and Mitu, the family dog joining her. Despite being chained to a tree, the dog manages to stand on his hind legs and try to mimic Prasad.
Take a look here:
Many who came across the video showered Prasad and the pet with words of appreciation. Take a look at some heart-warming comments here:
Back in 2019, a beagle gained internet fame when a video of the canine busting some mean moves to a Puerto Rican track went viral on the internet.
