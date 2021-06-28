scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Video of dog dancing to a classical number is a hit on social media

The video features Cherthala resident, Ardra Prasad, dancing to a classical number and Mitu, the family dog joining her. Despite being chained to a tree, the dog manages to stand on his hind legs and try to mimic Prasad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 1:13:17 pm
Dog dancing with owner, Kerala, Cherthala, Viral video, Dog videos, Dog dancing videos, Trending news, Indian express newsMany who came across the video showered words of appreciation to both Prasad and the dog.

A video of a pet dog dancing to a classical number along with his owner has gone viral on social media.

The video features Cherthala resident, Ardra Prasad, dancing to a classical number and Mitu, the family dog joining her. Despite being chained to a tree, the dog manages to stand on his hind legs and try to mimic Prasad.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video showered Prasad and the pet with words of appreciation. Take a look at some heart-warming comments here:

Back in 2019, a beagle gained internet fame when a video of the canine busting some mean moves to a Puerto Rican track went viral on the internet.





  

