Video of dog dancing to a classical number is a hit on social media

A video of a pet dog dancing to a classical number along with his owner has gone viral on social media.

The video features Cherthala resident, Ardra Prasad, dancing to a classical number and Mitu, the family dog joining her. Despite being chained to a tree, the dog manages to stand on his hind legs and try to mimic Prasad.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video showered Prasad and the pet with words of appreciation. Take a look at some heart-warming comments here:

Back in 2019, a beagle gained internet fame when a video of the canine busting some mean moves to a Puerto Rican track went viral on the internet.