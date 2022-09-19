Watch: Dog chained to SUV dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered against driver

Incidents of animal cruelty are not only heart-breaking to watch but also shake your conscience. In a similar video of brazen cruelty from Jodhpur, a dog is chained to an SUV and is being made to run after the speeding car. It was shared on Twitter and netizens are demanding strict action against the culprit.

Dog Home Foundation, a Jodhpur-based NGO, shared the video Sunday. The video is from Shastri Nagar area of Jodhpur. The 13-second video shows the stray dog, who is chained to the car, swerving right and left as it tries to keep pace with the vehicle. The video was recorded by someone on a vehicle behind the car. The NGO identified the person who did this as Dr Rajneesh Galwa. The dog suffered multiple fractures because of this ordeal, it said in the tweet.

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

An FIR was registered under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 428. The NGO shared a copy of the FIR registered in the case at Shastri Nagar police station. The incident occurred Sunday between 1 pm to 1.30 pm in Shastri Circle Area, according to the FIR.

*- डॉ रजनीश गाल्वा को एपीओ की सूचना-जयपुर तलब करने की सूचना।* FIR Filed pic.twitter.com/F4OwQZNL7J — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

“This man shouldn’t be spared! Strictest action should be taken. I pray he goes through much worse than what he did to the poor doggo, and realizes his sin!” commented a Twitter user.

“Such brazen cruelty towards a sentient being should not go unpunished. Also, more importantly, the ‘ doctor’s ‘ license should be cancelled. His actions do not show him to be a normal person with compassion or consideration towards others,” said another.

Dr Rajneesh Galwa is a plastic surgeon who runs a clinic in his own name in Jodhpur, according to the website Practo.