Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Watch: Dog chained to SUV dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered against driver

The act was recorded on camera and an FIR was registered at the Shastri Nagar police station in Jodhpur against the accused, who is a doctor.

Dog chained to SUV, car, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, animal cruelty, abuse, stray dog, doctor, Dr Rajneesh Galwa, viral, trendingThe incident occurred in Shastri Nagar area of Jodhpur Sunday.

Incidents of animal cruelty are not only heart-breaking to watch but also shake your conscience. In a  similar video of brazen cruelty from Jodhpur, a dog is chained to an SUV and is being made to run after the speeding car. It was shared on Twitter and netizens are demanding strict action against the culprit.

Also Read |Men throw colours on dog chained to wall, viral video angers public

Dog Home Foundation, a Jodhpur-based NGO, shared the video Sunday. The video is from Shastri Nagar area of Jodhpur. The 13-second video shows the stray dog, who is chained to the car, swerving right and left as it tries to keep pace with the vehicle. The video was recorded by someone on a vehicle behind the car. The NGO identified the person who did this as Dr Rajneesh Galwa. The dog suffered multiple fractures because of this ordeal, it said in the tweet.

An FIR was registered under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 428. The NGO shared a copy of the FIR registered in the case at Shastri Nagar police station. The incident occurred Sunday between 1 pm to 1.30 pm in Shastri Circle Area, according to the FIR.

“This man shouldn’t be spared! Strictest action should be taken. I pray he goes through much worse than what he did to the poor doggo, and realizes his sin!” commented a Twitter user.

“Such brazen cruelty towards a sentient being should not go unpunished. Also, more importantly, the ‘ doctor’s ‘ license should be cancelled. His actions do not show him to be a normal person with compassion or consideration towards others,” said another.

Dr Rajneesh Galwa is a plastic surgeon who runs a clinic in his own name in Jodhpur, according to the website Practo.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:48:25 pm
