Monday, January 11, 2021
Dog shakes hands, ‘blesses’ devotees at Maharashtra temple

The now-viral video shows the stray dog, sitting calmly on a stone block outside the temple exit gate, shaking hands and occasionally 'blessing' people with its paw.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 6:02:08 pm
Dog, dog blessing devotees, Dog, blessing people outside temple, Dog blessing viral video, Maharashtra, Dog blessing Siddhivinayak Temple, Siddhivinayak Temple, Viral video, Indian Express news.The incident happened at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Siddhatek, Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. (Arun Limadia/Facebook)

In a video that is making rounds of social media, a dog was captured shaking hands and giving ‘blessings’ to devotees visiting a temple in Maharashtra.

The incident was recorded at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar district’s Siddhatek area by Arun Limadia and he shared it on Facebook.

The now-viral video shows the stray dog, sitting calmly on a stone block outside the temple exit gate, shaking hands and occasionally ‘blessing’ people with its paw.

Watch the video here:


Here’s how people reacted to the video

According to an Instagram account small to big tails, a platform to discuss legal issues related to animals, the dog sits at the same place every day to greet visitors to the temple.

