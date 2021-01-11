Dog shakes hands, ‘blesses’ devotees at Maharashtra temple

In a video that is making rounds of social media, a dog was captured shaking hands and giving ‘blessings’ to devotees visiting a temple in Maharashtra.
The incident was recorded at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar district’s Siddhatek area by Arun Limadia and he shared it on Facebook.
The now-viral video shows the stray dog, sitting calmly on a stone block outside the temple exit gate, shaking hands and occasionally ‘blessing’ people with its paw.
Watch the video here:
Here’s how people reacted to the video
According to an Instagram account small to big tails, a platform to discuss legal issues related to animals, the dog sits at the same place every day to greet visitors to the temple.
