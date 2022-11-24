Does this Pakistani woman who danced to a Lata Mangeshkar song remind you of the chaiwala who went viral in 2016?

If you are an active user of social media, then you must have come across a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to an old classic song by Lata Mangeshkar at a wedding. A video of her grooving to the song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ went crazily viral with more than 5.9 million views on Instagram.

Dressed in a loose-fitted green-coloured kurta and pyjama and also wearing ‘kaleera’ on her wrists, she grooves to the song as other women are seen sitting and enjoying her performance. Her video has won over the internet and you must be wondering who the woman is. Well, the woman is named Ayesha and she now has more than 2.95 lakh followers on Instagram.

Her graceful and sensual dance performance also inspired others to shake a leg to the hit song that was a part of the 1954 film Nagin.

A man from Mumbai named Arsalaan Khan recreated Ayesha’s dance performance and it has also mesmerised netizens who loved his energy and style. The clip of his dance on the song has crossed 6.2 million views on Instagram. Wearing shades and a loose-fitted kurta pyjama, he is seen recreating the steps of the Pakistani woman inside a room while his friend also grooves while lying down on a couch.

“Oh god. jaw dropping performance,” commented a user. “Ek nmbr ise kehte hai koi takkar ka mila (Number one. This is what is called giving competition) nice bro,” read another comment in Hindi.

If you are smitten by the Pakistani woman, there are a few photos that she has posted on Instagram, including one from a bridal photoshoot.

Similarly, a chaiwala from Pakistan had gone viral in 2016 when a photographer, Jiah Ali, had posted his photos on social media that were clicked in Islamabad. The blue-eyed man identified as Arshad Khan even bagged a modelling gig thanks to his smouldering Persian looks.