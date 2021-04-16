scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
‘They are humans too’: Twitter thread highlighting the plight of healthcare workers in Covid wards goes viral

Vandana Mahajan, a palliative care counsellor, recently tested positive and was admitted at a Mumbai hospital. She shared her interaction with the staff working in the Covid ward, and the tweets got everyone talking online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 16, 2021 5:56:50 pm
exhausted nurse covid ward, exhausted nurse ppe kit viral photo, covid ward sad reality, covid ward frontline workers story, viral twitter thread healthcare workers, indian expressA photo of an exhausted healthcare professional donning a PPE kit is going viral. (Source: Vandana Mahajan/ Twitter | Express archive)

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals around the world continue to serve people despite immense, almost impossible, hardships. As they continue putting their lives on the line to help those in need, a Twitter thread highlighting their struggles is going viral.

As they work around the year without any leaves or breaks, with no washroom breaks, the hardships faced by frontline workers is endless. Now, a photo of an exhausted frontline worker in a Covid ward is going viral, showing the grim reality. Shared by a healthcare professional herself, the photo is part of a thread which provided insight as to what they go through everyday.

Vandana Mahajan, a palliative care counsellor, was recently tested positive and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Being a mental health professional, Mahajan said she couldn’t overlook the overwhelming burden that has been taking a toll on such frontline workers and decided to share some interactive she had over the days she spent then. The sad narrative has left many heartbroken online.

Along with the photo, now going viral, she shared story of one of the nurses at the centre, adding how personal life has taken a backseat for frontline workers. And while many may have had the privilege to work from home, it’s not the case for healthcare workers, who are struggling hard to juggle their responsibilities.

As the tweets went viral, Mahajan spoke to indianexpress.com to highlight when she decided to share her experience. “The new strain seems to be very virulent. I have been reading about the surge and watched the positive cases rise up humongously. Seeing the mayhem, I decided to share my Covid experience,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The more number of positive cases, the higher the number of people who may need hospitalisation. The health care is under tremendous stress. I saw it when I was admitted. The healthcare professionals are humans too. Therefore, its important to make the citizen realise this. What if the healthcare chain breaks down?” she asked.

“By following basic protocols, not only are we safeguarding ourselves and our families but also reducing the load on the healthcare professionals system. We owe it to them because just as we are humans, so are they!” she stressed.

With a important message for everyone, she urged all to mask-up, sanitise, maintain social distance and get vaccinated if one is eligible. “Crowds, parties, get togethers, selfies, pictures can wait. Covid sneaks in the moment your guard is down,” she warned.

Mahajan wrote in the thread how those playing the smallest of roles have been working without much acknowledgement or gratitude. In her thread, she spoke about how another nurse expressed anguish after a patient on whom he was performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) couldn’t be saved despite all the efforts.

“I saw the hospital staff bearing the load of the damn virus! I made conversations with the sisters and brothers….With the housekeeping staff…With the young doctors on duty there, with my consultant who came in too see me and support me”, the 48-year-old woman wrote.

And it’s not just affecting their mental health. Mahajan highlighted in her thread how, it has been taking a toll on their physical health as well. Menstruation cycles of female workers are messed up, while some have developed serious stomach issues because they are not been able to eat and rest properly.

As second wave have put country’s resources on the brink with already worn-out professionals, she appealed to all to mask-up, to do our part and reduce the burden on those working on the frontlines.

However, it must be noted that despite all efforts, a person can get infected. When asked what can a person do when tested positive, Mahanjan asked not to panic. “To the people who do test positive, please do not panic. In most cases, hospitalisation is not required. Self-quarantine and monitoring of symptoms is what is needed. Panic will only increase the anxiety which effects our mental health,” she said.

The thread, which many dubbed as eye-opening, got many talking across social media platforms. Here’s how netizens reacted to the thread:

