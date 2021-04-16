‘They are humans too’: Twitter thread highlighting the plight of healthcare workers in Covid wards goes viral

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals around the world continue to serve people despite immense, almost impossible, hardships. As they continue putting their lives on the line to help those in need, a Twitter thread highlighting their struggles is going viral.

As they work around the year without any leaves or breaks, with no washroom breaks, the hardships faced by frontline workers is endless. Now, a photo of an exhausted frontline worker in a Covid ward is going viral, showing the grim reality. Shared by a healthcare professional herself, the photo is part of a thread which provided insight as to what they go through everyday.

Vandana Mahajan, a palliative care counsellor, was recently tested positive and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Being a mental health professional, Mahajan said she couldn’t overlook the overwhelming burden that has been taking a toll on such frontline workers and decided to share some interactive she had over the days she spent then. The sad narrative has left many heartbroken online.

I hd Covid n was admitted for 6 days. This picture will stay with me. For the ones reading this tweet- they are humans too! As a mental health professional I couldn’t help but be there for them. Follow the thread .. #COVIDSecondWave #COVID19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/xqxU37o1gL — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Along with the photo, now going viral, she shared story of one of the nurses at the centre, adding how personal life has taken a backseat for frontline workers. And while many may have had the privilege to work from home, it’s not the case for healthcare workers, who are struggling hard to juggle their responsibilities.

him…..My husband works in the gulf. He is coming home after 4 years. I want to go to the airport to receive him but can’t. She is a mother , a wife n a daughter. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

As the tweets went viral, Mahajan spoke to indianexpress.com to highlight when she decided to share her experience. “The new strain seems to be very virulent. I have been reading about the surge and watched the positive cases rise up humongously. Seeing the mayhem, I decided to share my Covid experience,” she said.

“The more number of positive cases, the higher the number of people who may need hospitalisation. The health care is under tremendous stress. I saw it when I was admitted. The healthcare professionals are humans too. Therefore, its important to make the citizen realise this. What if the healthcare chain breaks down?” she asked.

“By following basic protocols, not only are we safeguarding ourselves and our families but also reducing the load on the healthcare professionals system. We owe it to them because just as we are humans, so are they!” she stressed.

With a important message for everyone, she urged all to mask-up, sanitise, maintain social distance and get vaccinated if one is eligible. “Crowds, parties, get togethers, selfies, pictures can wait. Covid sneaks in the moment your guard is down,” she warned.

Mahajan wrote in the thread how those playing the smallest of roles have been working without much acknowledgement or gratitude. In her thread, she spoke about how another nurse expressed anguish after a patient on whom he was performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) couldn’t be saved despite all the efforts.

A male nurse comes up to chk my vitals. I strike a conversation with him.I I asked ” heard you perform CPR yesterday night.

Him- the patient died. We tried our best n we speak for some more time

I thank him for being there. He wanted to express his anguish at losing a pt. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

“I saw the hospital staff bearing the load of the damn virus! I made conversations with the sisters and brothers….With the housekeeping staff…With the young doctors on duty there, with my consultant who came in too see me and support me”, the 48-year-old woman wrote.

For the ones who don’t know -once the HCP wear their PPE’s they cant even go pass urine. They don’t eat or drink for hours so that they dont have the urge to use the Loo. If its urgent, they go in a loo reserved for them and then they have to get into new PPE’s — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

And it’s not just affecting their mental health. Mahajan highlighted in her thread how, it has been taking a toll on their physical health as well. Menstruation cycles of female workers are messed up, while some have developed serious stomach issues because they are not been able to eat and rest properly.

The doctors on duty are exhausted! Each one of the HCP in the Covid ward fears that they too will get this effing virus. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

As second wave have put country’s resources on the brink with already worn-out professionals, she appealed to all to mask-up, to do our part and reduce the burden on those working on the frontlines.

Where is the effing common sense!

India the only way to stop the spread is #MaskUpIndia , maintain SD, sanitise , #Vaccinate and use common sense! #COVID19 #Covidsecondwave — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

However, it must be noted that despite all efforts, a person can get infected. When asked what can a person do when tested positive, Mahanjan asked not to panic. “To the people who do test positive, please do not panic. In most cases, hospitalisation is not required. Self-quarantine and monitoring of symptoms is what is needed. Panic will only increase the anxiety which effects our mental health,” she said.

The thread, which many dubbed as eye-opening, got many talking across social media platforms. Here’s how netizens reacted to the thread:

This #Thread #mustread !

If THIS doesn’t make you sit at home or do something as simple as wear a mask….I don’t know what will 🤷‍♀️😑 https://t.co/KpoHiXYEHU — • (@DopplersMuffin) April 16, 2021

This is difficult to read on so many levels https://t.co/uGvZNj4GBJ — Priya T (@PriyaTats) April 16, 2021

People are still fighting for religion blaming each other!! We should learn from these doctors and nurses who r fighting endless battles saving our lives leaving they own family behind!! Nothing is greater than humanity which is the biggest religion! Salute to all the medical ppl https://t.co/P4GSWGwVyH — Maxin the true Indian 🇮🇳 (@maxin_dsouza1) April 16, 2021

Heartrending thread.👇🏼While politicians and “devotees” indulge in massive political rallies and mega religious festivals, look at the state of our utterly exhausted and anguished health care workers. #COVIDSecondWave https://t.co/wJN3SRTzrb — Rina Kamath (@chipskamath) April 16, 2021

So important that everyone read this thread. They need not suffer becoz of your stupidity. #StayHomeStaySafe and show some love for all #frontlineworkers.

HAVE A HEART! https://t.co/dLlH1u2YoH — Aparna (@aparnark30) April 16, 2021

If this doesn’t make you do something as simple as wear a mask, I don’t know what will https://t.co/vdemoKPeBC — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) April 16, 2021

Salute to all of them who have played and still are playing a major role in helping us overcome this dreadful situation !! Kudos 🙌🏻 https://t.co/8QyC1VF9vx — akshay (@akshay81629928) April 15, 2021

Must read thread. Thanks for sharing. How conveniently we take our medical warriors for granted forgetting that they too have families. Hats off to each one of them for their tireless services 🙏🏻 — Pooja 🇮🇳 (@beyoond_starz) April 15, 2021