Doctor’s post about friend’s mother sending home-cooked meals with notes makes all emotional

While ghar ka khaana may not be quite appealing when you are living at home, its importance surely grows when you are away. When a woman recently lamented about missing it, her friend’s mother stepped in, sending her tiffin boxes filled with home-cooked meals and love. Her sweet post is now warming hearts online.

Twitter user Shruberry (@psychedamygdala), who is a young doctor, recently described how her friend’s mother ensured she never missed out on good food. But what really made it extra special is that the packed lunches came with handwritten notes.

“Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom’s been sending me food almost everyday,” the young doctor wrote, sharing two photos. The doctor also explained that at one point she felt awkward about the generosity of the friend’s mother, writing that she “couldn’t accept it anymore” because she did not have time to make something to be sent along with the tiffin boxes. However, arguing that mothers are mothers and that children should not worry about returning empty tiffin boxes, the woman started to send “little notes” with meals.

“Children should not bother about sending empty tiffins to mothers. You can send your love and affection with the tiffin that is more than enough,” read one of the notes that asked her to simply enjoy the food.

Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom’s been sending me food almost everyday. I said I couldn’t accept it anymore because I don’t have time to make anything and return the tiffins and now she sends these little notes. Humans are top tier >> pic.twitter.com/qBcM8EfmQi — shruberry (blue tick) (@psychedamygdala) July 7, 2022

Touched by all the love and care, she concluded her post, “Humans are top tier.”

And it was not just the young doctor who was moved. Many on social media said they were emotional seeing the handwritten notes that came with the food. Some joined the conversation describing how their mothers had done the same for their friends and juniors.

sweetest thing I’ve read today 💫 https://t.co/etFKDrabWG — ritwik (@ritwikbeta) July 9, 2022

My colleague from another city gets her cook to cook lunch for me whenever I visit that office. I initially refused but soon relented to indulge in this act of kindness.

Heart is filled with gratitude. I must have done something right sometime! https://t.co/BAgtrxXddk — ಪ್ರಿಯಾ (@PriyaMalebennur) July 8, 2022

im not crying you are https://t.co/NKHFMWvMWs — pinkbrownie (@jeelbhadesiya1) July 8, 2022

Moms are the best. Back in December, I was so homesick, so anxious & feeling all lost in the new city that I broke down & cried to a friend over phone. She had told it to her mom, and her amma got my number, spoke to me for an hour & still sends me warm messages. Moms😭❤️ https://t.co/vQEmPyDPgl — zree (@vendakkz) July 7, 2022

That’s what the relationship between mom+food and kids 😍 Bless that Mom 🤗🤗 https://t.co/6IGp7TvOyY — Dr. Supriya (@DhongdeSupriya) July 7, 2022

Nice gesture by sweet mom to foster good friendship .☺️🌼🌅 — Jeevanamsatyam :A concept of life (@jeevanamsatyam) July 8, 2022

Exactly what my mom would do. Enjoy the food, count your blessing and pass on the goodness. ❤ — Gothicself (@Gothicself) July 7, 2022

how sweet of them! 💕 just the other day out of the blue my friend and her mom made me a breakfast tiffin as well because of my long duty hours and me not finding the time to actually eat. such ppl are truly a blessing. 💛 — Maida Ali, MBBS (@maida_elie) July 8, 2022