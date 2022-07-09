scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Doctor’s post about friend’s mother sending home-cooked meals with notes makes all emotional

Twitter user Shruberry (@psychedamygdala), who is a young doctor, recently described how her friend's mother ensured she never missed out on good food.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 7:48:05 pm

While ghar ka khaana may not be quite appealing when you are living at home, its importance surely grows when you are away. When a woman recently lamented about missing it, her friend’s mother stepped in, sending her tiffin boxes filled with home-cooked meals and love. Her sweet post is now warming hearts online.

Twitter user Shruberry (@psychedamygdala), who is a young doctor, recently described how her friend’s mother ensured she never missed out on good food. But what really made it extra special is that the packed lunches came with handwritten notes.

Also Watch |Restaurant surprises visually impaired diner with birthday braille message

“Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom’s been sending me food almost everyday,” the young doctor wrote, sharing two photos. The doctor also explained that at one point she felt awkward about the generosity of the friend’s mother, writing that she “couldn’t accept it anymore” because she did not have time to make something to be sent along with the tiffin boxes. However, arguing that mothers are mothers and that children should not worry about returning empty tiffin boxes, the woman started to send “little notes” with meals.

“Children should not bother about sending empty tiffins to mothers. You can send your love and affection with the tiffin that is more than enough,” read one of the notes that asked her to simply enjoy the food.

Touched by all the love and care, she concluded her post, “Humans are top tier.”

And it was not just the young doctor who was moved. Many on social media said they were emotional seeing the handwritten notes that came with the food. Some joined the conversation describing how their mothers had done the same for their friends and juniors.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement