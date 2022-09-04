scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

‘Doctor’s handwriting be like’: Anand Mahindra’s tweet goes viral

Anand Mahindra has shared a clip showing the change in a doctor's handwriting through several years of studies. Doctors say their handwriting is down to work pressure.

Anand Mahindra, doctor's handwriting, Anand Mahindra shares doctor's handwriting video, indian expressFrom 10th standard to a specialist doctor, the clip shows the change in handwriting.

A doctor’s handwriting is often something that leaves patients puzzled. The ambiguous script makes many wonder how other medical practitioners make sense out of it.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often intrigues netizens with quirky tweets and posts, has shared a clip showing the change in a doctor’s handwriting through several years of studies. The clip with the title “Doctor’s Handwriting be like” enlists different levels of education. From 10th standard to a specialist doctor, the clip shows the change in handwriting. Starting with impeccable handwriting, the text undergoes changes downwards and ends with a mere straight line corresponding to a specialist doctor.

ALSO READ |‘Your treatment, your diagnosis: Rs 2,500’: This doctor pokes fun at infodemic and self-medication

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra captioned the clip, “Hilarious. But true…” The tweet gained the attention of former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who wrote, “Great research. Will find out what hand writing decode experts say.”

Watch the video here:

The tweet triggered mixed reactions online. While many users whose bio says they are doctors vented out that the handwriting is a result of work pressure.

“Yea cos we have to write so many prescriptions with an OPD of 100 plus in 7 hrs … today we dictate and print in urban india .. with acute shortage of doctors in india this won’t solve .. in the near future,” read a comment. Another comment read, “Sorry sir, we do not find it funny. This transformation, every doctor fears, results from work pressures and responsibility at each stage with new gen pen-pushers adding to clinicians woes by ushering in mountains of paperwork to justify their own salaries and existence.” A third user wrote, “The level of pharmacist’s ability to read the prescription from student to pro goes upside down.”

Posts related to doctors often gain attention online. In June this year, a photograph of a board apparently installed by a doctor illustrating details of his fees for various consultation and treatment options went viral. The board poked fun at patients’ proclivity for self-medication and enlisted different rates for “diagnosis and treatment by patients”.

