scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19

Photo of a doctor’s hand after 10 hours in protective gear prompts outpouring of thanks

The post also prompted other healthcare and essential workers sharing photos of their hands at the end of their shift. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2020 6:36:03 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Doctors hand, Wrinkle hands, Frontline workers, Trending news, Indian Express news The picture showed a doctor’s wrinkly hand after removing his precautionary suit post a 10-hour shift. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Awanish Sharan)

A photo of a doctor’s wrinkled hands after a 10-hour shift in protective gear has shown the difficulties the frontline healthcare works are facing and prompted an outpouring of thanks on social media.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture of a doctor’s hand after he had removed his protective suit at the end of a 10-hour shift.

The post also prompted other healthcare and essential workers sharing photos of their hands at the end of their workday.

The post prompted many reactions online with many thanking essential workers for their services:

Recently, several pictures of doctors and nurses with marks on their faces due to the prolonged use of masks were being shared on social media. The posts have also been used to highlight the importance to people staying home or maintaining physical distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement