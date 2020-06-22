Photo of a doctor’s hand after 10 hours in protective gear prompts outpouring of thanks

The picture showed a doctor’s wrinkly hand after removing his precautionary suit post a 10-hour shift. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Awanish Sharan) The picture showed a doctor’s wrinkly hand after removing his precautionary suit post a 10-hour shift. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Awanish Sharan)

A photo of a doctor’s wrinkled hands after a 10-hour shift in protective gear has shown the difficulties the frontline healthcare works are facing and prompted an outpouring of thanks on social media.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture of a doctor’s hand after he had removed his protective suit at the end of a 10-hour shift.

This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty.

Salute to the frontline heroes.👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

The post also prompted other healthcare and essential workers sharing photos of their hands at the end of their workday.

Me too after 6.30hrs pic.twitter.com/PagB4W8FDN — Corona Warrior Abhishek N@ir (@abhishekabhi747) June 19, 2020

This is my Hand after washing with soap after removing Gloves on completion of duty but i am not a doctor. pic.twitter.com/E5xIluBdqp — 🇮🇳Manoj Kumar Senapati🇮🇳 (@SenapatiManoj1) June 19, 2020

That was mine wearing two gloves just for 2hours. Went in covid19 ward to do maintenance work. pic.twitter.com/OoUAdJb6qW — Sanjeev Kumar🇮🇳 (@008Sanjeev) June 19, 2020

This is the hand of mine (small new farmer in lockdown 😁) after completing paddy cultivation🌾🌾 pic.twitter.com/QWigRvd9Dl — Naveen Asarla® (@NaveenAsarla) June 19, 2020

The post prompted many reactions online with many thanking essential workers for their services:

Respects and Salute. No word is worth to describe this duty for the betterment of humanity. 🇮🇳🙏 — Harsh Dhawan (@HarshDh83046787) June 19, 2020

Respects and Salute. No word is worth to describe this duty for the betterment of humanity. 🇮🇳🙏 — Harsh Dhawan (@HarshDh83046787) June 19, 2020

The hand of God! *Respect* — Delhi Dude (@DilliChora) June 19, 2020

Absolutely sir. 👍🙏There’s effort is clearly visible on this shrinking hand and still we ignoring horrors of this virus, roaming like nothing. — Vikas jha (@vikask1jha) June 19, 2020

Salut from my deeply heart. — shaitan Singh solanki (@Shaitanraghwas) June 19, 2020

dedication level at its best 👌👌 — Aseema Panda (@aseemaofficial) June 20, 2020

No words to Express sir. 😔🙏🙏🙏 — James Kandi (@jameskandi1006) June 19, 2020

Salute all corana warriors 🙏🙏 — Prashant (@PrashantM95) June 19, 2020

Salute to #angels who in the front line of #COVID19 fight! — ☀️Neda M. Partisan 🥷 (@MariehAria) June 19, 2020

Salute to frontline warriors. — Punit Daga, IRS (@PunitDaga15) June 19, 2020

Salute the doctors. Great work they are doing. — DrDD (@DrDurgadoss) June 19, 2020

Recently, several pictures of doctors and nurses with marks on their faces due to the prolonged use of masks were being shared on social media. The posts have also been used to highlight the importance to people staying home or maintaining physical distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd