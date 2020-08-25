‘Real heroes’: Doctor shares picture of his wrinkled hand after removing PPE kit

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the microblogging website with many lauding the medical professionals.

The life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) kit may be vital in offering protection to healthcare workers battling Covid-19 but prolonged usage has its side effects too as shown by this Delhi-based doctor. Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad tweeted a picture of his pruney fingers after wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather.

Along with the picture, Ahmad wrote, “My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in an extremely humid climate.”

In fact, several medics have dubbed the kits manufactured in India as “sweat chambers” and “unfit” for domestic use or export by several stakeholders. A study published in the journal Advances in Wound Care have said prolonged PPE usage can lead to serious skin injuries.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the microblogging website, with many lauding the healthcare workers. “Thank you so much to Dr Faizan and other frontline healthcare warriors for your selfless service to humanity,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

