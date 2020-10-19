scorecardresearch
Monday, October 19, 2020
Watch: Doctor in PPE kit dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to cheer up COVID-19 patients in Assam

In a video shared on Twitter by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, ENT surgeon Arup Senapati is seen dancing to the song “Ghungroo” from the film 'War'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 11:47:20 am
Doctor donning PPE kit dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to cheer COVID-19 patients in AssamThe now-viral video shows the surgeon, working at Assam’s Silchar medical college effortlessly grooving in the protective gear, including the hook steps of the song.

A video of a doctor dancing in a protective suit to spread positivity among Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Assam is doing the rounds of the internet, and people are full of praise for the medical professional.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, ENT surgeon Arup Senapati is seen dancing to the song “Ghungroo” from the film ‘War’.

The video shows the surgeon who works at Assam’s Silchar medical college effortlessly dancing in the protective gear.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Since being shared, the video has received over a million likes.

Earlier this year, a Mumbai-based doctor shared a video of herself dancing to the song ‘Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D and the clip was widely shared on social media.

