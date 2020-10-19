Watch: Doctor in PPE kit dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to cheer up COVID-19 patients in Assam

The now-viral video shows the surgeon, working at Assam’s Silchar medical college effortlessly grooving in the protective gear, including the hook steps of the song.

A video of a doctor dancing in a protective suit to spread positivity among Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Assam is doing the rounds of the internet, and people are full of praise for the medical professional.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, ENT surgeon Arup Senapati is seen dancing to the song “Ghungroo” from the film ‘War’.

The video shows the surgeon who works at Assam’s Silchar medical college effortlessly dancing in the protective gear.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Nice moves!! Especially in the kit!!! Kudos! — Amrita Banerjee (@AmritaBanerje19) October 18, 2020

Awesome moves despite the suffocating suit! He must be baking in there! — Looney💜😎💃 2/10✍, 10/10🎤 (@Looney_Baawi) October 18, 2020

He has the moves ! — Joey (@DrJoyeeta) October 18, 2020

Hats off to the talented dancer and the Corona Warrior!!!!🙋🙋🙋 — Pankaj Saraf ✋ (@saraf_pankaj) October 18, 2020

Great moves and a big heart !! ❤️ — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) October 19, 2020

He is such a stunner!! Wow!! Hats off to him! Under such stressful circumstances he is providing joy to everyone!! Anddd he is a superb dancer!! Salute!! 🙏🙏🙏 — Ishita (@ishbose7) October 19, 2020

He’s too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted. — sHëhLã (@shehla_sadaf) October 18, 2020

Kudos to him and his talent….Real hero and pride of our nation…Covey our regards..🙏🏻 @hemantrajora_ @shalabhTOI @timesofindia — Anupam Srivastava (@reach2anupam) October 18, 2020

Hatts off, after so much of stressful days they have, to do this with such ease👏👏 bow my head with respect❤️❤️ — Satya_INC। ರೆಬೆಲ್🌐 (@satya_kg) October 18, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared, the video has received over a million likes.

Earlier this year, a Mumbai-based doctor shared a video of herself dancing to the song ‘Garmi‘ from the movie Street Dancer 3D and the clip was widely shared on social media.

