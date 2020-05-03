Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19

Bengaluru residents applaud doctor who returned home after Covid-19 duty , video goes viral

The video shows residents of an apartment building in Bangalore welcoming Dr Vijayashree with a round of applause.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 10:11:18 pm
Bangalore, residents welcome doctor, applause for doctor, Coronavirus health workers, Corona warriors, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Moved by the gesture, Dr Vijayashree who works at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital Bangalore breaks down in tears.

A video of residents welcoming a doctor in Bengaluru with loud cheer and applause after she returned from treating Covid-19 patients has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The video shows Dr Vijayashree being welcomed with a loud round of applause by the residents of an apartment building in Bengaluru. Moved by the gesture, the doctor, who works at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city, broke down in tears.

Watch the video here:

Bangalore Mayor M Goutham Kumar shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Dr Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to Covid-19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We salute you,”.

Many who came across the video appreciated the neighbours for the kind gesture, others also joined to salute the doctor and her efforts during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Similarly, in an attempt to show gratitude to the country’s healthcare workers engaged in the fight against Covid-19, the armed forces on Sunday held an array of “special activities” including military band displays and flypasts to shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

