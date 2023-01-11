Do you know this man who plays keyboard at Dilli Haat INA?

There are some talented individuals who sing or play a musical instrument at public places but don’t get the recognition they deserve till someone posts their video on social media. Like this video of a man playing the keyboard that was posted on Instagram and is going viral.

The man is seen playing the tune of ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ song from the blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on a keyboard. It was posted by a man named Ravi Pathak on January 1. So far it has amassed more than 5.99 lakh views. He asked netizens to guess the place and if they knew the uncle who is playing the tune. The man also sells the tunes on a pen drive for Rs 999, and even takes bookings for parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Pathak (@ravi.pathak02)

Guessing the place where the video was recorded, many users said it was Dilli Haat at INA. “Delhi haat INA, I saw this man,” a user said. “For those people who want to know his story please refer to yt search Newton one man orchestra the video will blow you up,” said another.

In videos posted on YouTube, the man who calls himself Newton says that he was born in Madras in 1943. He says he can play Hindi, English as well as Punjabi songs. People who listened to him ask him if he can teach their children and he gladly accepts such requests, he said. People also book him for birthday and wedding parties. He said his wife passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer. His YouTube channel is called Isaac Newton.