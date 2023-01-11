scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Do you know this man who plays keyboard at Dilli Haat INA?

A video of the man playing the tune of ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ song from the blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was shared on Instagram.

Do you know this man who plays keyboard at Dilli Haat INA, man plays keyboard in Dilli Haat, INA, musician, talented, keyboard player, Newton, one man orchestra, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video of the man playing the tune of ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ song from the blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was shared on Instagram.

There are some talented individuals who sing or play a musical instrument at public places but don’t get the recognition they deserve till someone posts their video on social media. Like this video of a man playing the keyboard that was posted on Instagram and is going viral.

Also Read |Watch: Delhi cop asks busker to stop playing music, faces netizens’ ire

The man is seen playing the tune of ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ song from the blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on a keyboard. It was posted by a man named Ravi Pathak on January 1. So far it has amassed more than 5.99 lakh views. He asked netizens to guess the place and if they knew the uncle who is playing the tune. The man also sells the tunes on a pen drive for Rs 999, and even takes bookings for parties.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Pathak (@ravi.pathak02)

Guessing the place where the video was recorded, many users said it was Dilli Haat at INA. “Delhi haat INA, I saw this man,” a user said. “For those people who want to know his story please refer to yt search Newton one man orchestra the video will blow you up,” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

In videos posted on YouTube, the man who calls himself Newton says that he was born in Madras in 1943. He says he can play Hindi, English as well as Punjabi songs. People who listened to him ask him if he can teach their children and he gladly accepts such requests, he said. People also book him for birthday and wedding parties. He said his wife passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer. His YouTube channel is called Isaac Newton.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:24 IST
Next Story

After winning a Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani says ‘My inspiration comes from John Williams, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close