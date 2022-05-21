‘Be a Metro Master’: DMRC urges people to follow etiquette with this funny video

On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted a video that urged people to follow guidelines while traveling on the Metro for an enhanced passenger experience.

The video showed two commuters dressed as Charlie Chaplin sitting on the floor of a Metro train and eating snacks as they chatted. In the next scene, the two listen to loud music during their commute. The video ends with a message advising people against such behaviour.

Tweeting the video, the DMRC wrote, “Here are some key features that make you a ‘Metro Master’: (a) Do not sit on the floor of the train (b) Do not eat/drink inside the Metro (c) Do not play loud music. It is not permitted inside the metro. Follow these 3 guidelines & showcase good passenger behavior.#DelhiMetro”

The Twitter handle of the DMRC often posts engaging content for its followers that number over three lakh on the platform.

The Delhi Metro, which started with red, blue and yellow lines at the beginning of this decade, has over the years added the green, violet, orange, pink, magenta and grey lines to its ever-growing network. Today, it has one of India’s largest and busiest rail networks with over 250 stations.

In March this year, DMRC employee Prafull Singh entered the Guinness World Records for recording the fastest time to travel to all Metro stations. Singh achieved this feat by covering all 254 Metro stations in the national capital over a distance of 348 km in 16 hours and 2 minutes.