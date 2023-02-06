scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
With a dose of 'RRR', DMRC urges commuters not to film dance videos inside Metro

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’, from the Telugu film ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globes.

Naatu Naatu Delhi metroPhotography is prohibited in Delhi Metro.
In recent years, more and more people have taken to making Instagram reels on Delhi Metro premises. Often, attempts to film such short-format videos cause much inconvenience to other passengers.

Now, in its latest Instagram post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people not to film reels or dance videos while commuting on metro trains.

To add a dash of fun to the post, the DMRC also used wordplay related to the superhit dance number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR and wrote, “Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho”. The witty line was imposed on a picture of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing their signature dance move. Sharing this graphic, the DMRC wrote, “Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro”.

This post has already raked up 400 likes since it was shared on Monday morning. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “We need such awareness posts in future too, keep it up🙌”.

ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by M M Keeravani, made history after it became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes. In September 2022, the DMRC posted a similar message when it used an edited picture of dance reality show judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to humorously highlight that the Metro is not the right place to show one’s dance moves.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:02 IST
