With a dose of ‘RRR’, DMRC urges commuters not to film dance videos inside Metro

In recent years, more and more people have taken to making Instagram reels on Delhi Metro premises. Often, attempts to film such short-format videos cause much inconvenience to other passengers.

Now, in its latest Instagram post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people not to film reels or dance videos while commuting on metro trains.

To add a dash of fun to the post, the DMRC also used wordplay related to the superhit dance number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR’ and wrote, “Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho”. The witty line was imposed on a picture of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing their signature dance move. Sharing this graphic, the DMRC wrote, “Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@officialdmrc)

This post has already raked up 400 likes since it was shared on Monday morning. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “We need such awareness posts in future too, keep it up🙌”.

In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by M M Keeravani, made history after it became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes. In September 2022, the DMRC posted a similar message when it used an edited picture of dance reality show judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to humorously highlight that the Metro is not the right place to show one’s dance moves.