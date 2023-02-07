Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Diplo plays street cricket with kids in Mumbai

The Lollapalooza music fest held in Mumbai between January 28 to January 29, invited many esteemed artists from around the world to the financial capital of India. Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Thomas Wesley Pentz, who goes by his stage name Diplo, also played at the music festival.

During his short India visit, the 44-year-old musician took out some time and indulged in a game of street cricket with some kids. Diplo shared a clip of his cricket game on Instagram and wrote, “landed in India and went straight to play cricket”.

His video got over 83,000 likes since it was posted on January 31. Commenting on it, Raja Kumari, a popular American rapper of Indian descent, wrote, “At this point @diplo needs an OCI card”. Indian singer Arjun Kanungo also jokingly wrote, “Come back to perform for the IPL @mumbaiindians let’s go!”.

After his Lollapalooza gig, Diplo posted an Instagram post in which he shared his experience of backpacking around India when he was in his early 20s. In the heartfelt post, he refers to India as “beautiful chaos” and asserted that it has “always been my favorite place in this world”. He concluded the long post with, “The feeling to be invited back to a India every few years to perform is so humbling and a blessing because if it wasn’t for my trial by fire as a young man in India. I wouldn’t be the artist and man I am today.”