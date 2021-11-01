‘Need not light diyas’: Ahead of Diwali, old video of woman wearing LED lights saree goes viral

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with much pomp and show, with people lighting up their homes and surroundings with diyas, lanterns, LED lights and more. With the festival just days away, a video of a woman wearing an LED light saree has surfaced on social media, leaving many amused.

In the short clip, the woman is seen walking around in an outfit that is entirely lit with lights. The clip, which was originally shared back in 2020, has resurfaced again ahead of Diwali, which is being celebrated on the 4th of November this year.

Wondering what the outfit looks like? Watch the video here:

“What’s your #DeepavaliSaree like? Am sure your #DiwaliSari can’t match this one … Never seen anything quite like this after #AmitabhBachchan #SaaraZamaanaHaseenonKaDeewana #Yaarana!!” tweeted a user while sharing the old clip.

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to share their opinions about the outfit. While some were amused, others joked that with the light ensemble, there was no need for diyas.

Has she got a power bank for a backup — James (@dsajames11) November 1, 2021

She is carrying it even more beautifully. — Venkat Mamilla (@venki1m) November 1, 2021

Need not light Diya♥️☺️ — B.N.Mishra (@BN34772728) November 1, 2021