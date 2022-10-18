‘Diwali ki safai’ trends on Twitter as netizens share relatable memes on annual cleaning ‘ritual’

It is again that time of the year when people in India gear up to celebrate Diwali. And while preparing for the festival, almost every household undertakes the annual ‘ritual’ of cleaning every nook and corner of the home. Usually, the whole family is engaged in the cleaning as Indian mothers want their house to be spotless when they do ‘Lakshmi Puja’ on Diwali.

Not surprisingly, netizens on Twitter talked about the feeling of dread with regard to the annual ritual of cleaning before Diwali and posted memes related to the practice.

“Every indian family has same thoughts, everyone is terrified there is so much work to be done in house . #diwalikisafai it’s a great task every family takes upon every year,” shared a user. “Removing toxic people from your life is the greatest Diwali ki safai,” another wrote. “If your lawyer friend hasn’t replied to you legal doubts, it’s not that he wants money. He might be busy in diwali ki safai,” joked another netizen.

Many netizens shared the ‘point of view’ of insects such as spiders as cobwebs are cleaned during the ‘Diwali ki safai’.

*diwali ki safai exists* Spider and other insects: pic.twitter.com/0qdhSBNJ5u — S (@shut_up_sahil) October 16, 2022

Spiders watching their cobweb get destroyed during Diwali ki safai.#DiwaliKiSafai #Pune pic.twitter.com/evPd5DL1pc — Gauri Gurung (@gauri___g) October 16, 2022

This user shared how mothers wake you up when it’s time for ‘Diwali ki safai’.

My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday: pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022

When you are told to clean the room 3 seconds after you wake up. #DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/eCrwFOJxSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2022

Sometimes, mothers also find some ‘objectionable’ things while cleaning their kid’s room and this user shared a meme regarding that.

When your Mom finds alcohol bottles and cigarettes in your Room while doing Diwali ki Safai. pic.twitter.com/6BzBImxHo4 — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) October 17, 2022

This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on October 24.