Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

‘Diwali ki safai’ trends on Twitter as netizens share relatable memes on annual cleaning ‘ritual’

This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on October 24.

It is again that time of the year when people in India gear up to celebrate Diwali. And while preparing for the festival, almost every household undertakes the annual ‘ritual’ of cleaning every nook and corner of the home. Usually, the whole family is engaged in the cleaning as Indian mothers want their house to be spotless when they do ‘Lakshmi Puja’ on Diwali.

Not surprisingly, netizens on Twitter talked about the feeling of dread with regard to the annual ritual of cleaning before Diwali and posted memes related to the practice.

“Every indian family has same thoughts, everyone is terrified there is so much work to be done in house . #diwalikisafai it’s a great task every family takes upon every year,” shared a user. “Removing toxic people from your life is the greatest Diwali ki safai,” another wrote. “If your lawyer friend hasn’t replied to you legal doubts, it’s not that he wants money. He might be busy in diwali ki safai,” joked another netizen.

Many netizens shared the ‘point of view’ of insects such as spiders as cobwebs are cleaned during the ‘Diwali ki safai’.

This user shared how mothers wake you up when it’s time for ‘Diwali ki safai’.

Sometimes, mothers also find some ‘objectionable’ things while cleaning their kid’s room and this user shared a meme regarding that.

This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on October 24.

