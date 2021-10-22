scorecardresearch
‘Diwali ki safai’ triggers fresh memes across internet

While cleaning every nook and cranny of the house might be a chore, some are trying to lighten the load by cracking jokes about it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 5:04:35 pm
diwali, deepavali, diwali ki safai, diwali memes, diwali cleaning memes, diwali ki safayi jokes, diwali 2021, deepavali 2021, indian expressMany jokingly said offices to open so that they can avoid helping their mothers with cleaning.

Diwali is just around the corner and social media is abuzz with all things festive. Before the celebrations, however, now is the time for a rigorous tidying of homes and netizens are receiving a fair share of related jokes and memes.

From colourful illuminations to mouth-watering delicacies and yearly reunions, Deepavali or the festival of lights is all about fun and happiness. However, it’s not easy preparing for one of the biggest festivals of India, right? And while the anticipation builds up, the annual cleaning ritual at homes can be quite hectic.

So netizens have taken to sharing their ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ anecdotes and the several challenges that their moms place before them these days. If the rib-ticklers aren’t enough, many have also been posting memes about the “real struggles” leading up to the grand festival.

Here’s a look at some of the best ones:

