‘Diwali ki safai’ triggers fresh memes across internet

October 22, 2021 5:04:35 pm
Diwali is just around the corner and social media is abuzz with all things festive. Before the celebrations, however, now is the time for a rigorous tidying of homes and netizens are receiving a fair share of related jokes and memes.
From colourful illuminations to mouth-watering delicacies and yearly reunions, Deepavali or the festival of lights is all about fun and happiness. However, it’s not easy preparing for one of the biggest festivals of India, right? And while the anticipation builds up, the annual cleaning ritual at homes can be quite hectic.
So netizens have taken to sharing their ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ anecdotes and the several challenges that their moms place before them these days. If the rib-ticklers aren’t enough, many have also been posting memes about the “real struggles” leading up to the grand festival.
Here’s a look at some of the best ones:
‘Mummy ke saath diwali ki safai mein help krni hai’ should be a valid reason for an off from work
— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) October 22, 2021
During diwali safai
Me: Mummy Yeh kaam ka nahi hai isse fek du?
Maa: kaam ke toh Beta tere engineering ke Degree bhi nahi hai usse v fek de?
Me: -100 mom:-01
— zigzag_tweet (@yrr_abhishek) October 22, 2021
Mom has finally appointed a cleaning head for Diwali saaf safai
And I start my new job today.🙂
— SAMAR (@Legend_Bhaiya_) October 21, 2021
Me: *wakes up*
Mom who wants me to help her in diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/0iTh7PtCCc
— Oyemeenakshii🎭💸 (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021
During Diwali ki saaf-safai ; pic.twitter.com/GoqKAyUfgg
— DeEpstic🌟 (@deep_casm_) October 22, 2021
Me During Me on Day
Diwali ki the of Diwali
Saaf Safai celebration pic.twitter.com/CloIMutca4
— Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) October 22, 2021
Mummy:- Dekho Diwali ki safayi ke liy ye idhar krna hai ye udhr , isa uss room mei aur usa iss room mei , SB apni apni wardrobe set kro…. Blah-blah-blah
Me & my brothers 🙂:- pic.twitter.com/A7EgAcpmE6
— ||🦋 (@jaattii) October 22, 2021
Trying to manage Diwali ki safai be like : pic.twitter.com/k1TqQX2XqA
— Ayush Jain (@ayushjain_11) October 21, 2021
*After Diwali ki safai*
Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery
— Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021
Diwali ki safai! 😪 pic.twitter.com/8dCp4JbuVw
— kARUdashian loves gays (@stellarjimin13) October 21, 2021
Diwali ki Safai….😃😃 pic.twitter.com/LcKeZmCw4X
— Mrigank Shekhar (@sekhar_shukla) October 21, 2021
Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/ywL6fUXvYM
— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) October 20, 2021
No one
.
.
Every Indian Mom to their Child during Diwali ki Safai.. pic.twitter.com/BtiOZffuxV
— Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 20, 2021
Mom: diwali ke pehle upar ke jaale saaf kar dega?
Me: pic.twitter.com/UXvxCFqxQE
— Akash (@vaderakash) October 21, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-