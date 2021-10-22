‘Diwali ki safai’ triggers fresh memes across internet

Diwali is just around the corner and social media is abuzz with all things festive. Before the celebrations, however, now is the time for a rigorous tidying of homes and netizens are receiving a fair share of related jokes and memes.

From colourful illuminations to mouth-watering delicacies and yearly reunions, Deepavali or the festival of lights is all about fun and happiness. However, it’s not easy preparing for one of the biggest festivals of India, right? And while the anticipation builds up, the annual cleaning ritual at homes can be quite hectic.

So netizens have taken to sharing their ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ anecdotes and the several challenges that their moms place before them these days. If the rib-ticklers aren’t enough, many have also been posting memes about the “real struggles” leading up to the grand festival.

Here’s a look at some of the best ones:

‘Mummy ke saath diwali ki safai mein help krni hai’ should be a valid reason for an off from work — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) October 22, 2021

During diwali safai Me: Mummy Yeh kaam ka nahi hai isse fek du? Maa: kaam ke toh Beta tere engineering ke Degree bhi nahi hai usse v fek de? Me: -100 mom:-01 — zigzag_tweet (@yrr_abhishek) October 22, 2021

Mom has finally appointed a cleaning head for Diwali saaf safai And I start my new job today.🙂 — SAMAR (@Legend_Bhaiya_) October 21, 2021

Me: *wakes up*

Mom who wants me to help her in diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/0iTh7PtCCc — Oyemeenakshii🎭💸 (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021

Me During Me on Day

Diwali ki the of Diwali

Saaf Safai celebration pic.twitter.com/CloIMutca4 — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) October 22, 2021

Mummy:- Dekho Diwali ki safayi ke liy ye idhar krna hai ye udhr , isa uss room mei aur usa iss room mei , SB apni apni wardrobe set kro…. Blah-blah-blah Me & my brothers 🙂:- pic.twitter.com/A7EgAcpmE6 — ||🦋 (@jaattii) October 22, 2021

Trying to manage Diwali ki safai be like : pic.twitter.com/k1TqQX2XqA — Ayush Jain (@ayushjain_11) October 21, 2021

*After Diwali ki safai*

Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery — Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021

Diwali ki safai! 😪 pic.twitter.com/8dCp4JbuVw — kARUdashian loves gays (@stellarjimin13) October 21, 2021

Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/ywL6fUXvYM — Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) October 20, 2021

No one

.

.

Every Indian Mom to their Child during Diwali ki Safai.. pic.twitter.com/BtiOZffuxV — Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 20, 2021