Diwali nightmare: Honeybee swarm destroys Rs 2 lakh worth of sweets in Haryana

The incident took place near Fawara Chowk on Thana Road, where the shop owner and employees had set up an extended stall for the festive rush.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 10, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Haryana sweet shop bees videoSome employees made several attempts to disperse the bees (Photo: @sahii199/X)

A sweet shop owner in Haryana’s Fatehabad lost about Rs 2 lakh after a massive swarm of honeybees descended on his outdoor sweet display ahead of Diwali, disrupting business and driving customers away.

According to news reports, the incident took place near Fawara Chowk on Thana Road, where the shop owner and employees had set up an extended stall for the festive rush. A variety of colourful sweets, many soaked in sugar syrup, had been displayed for customers ahead of the festival.

Honeybee swarm at sweet shop in Haryana

However, festive preparations took an unexpected turn when a large swarm of honeybees was drawn to the sweets. The bees covered almost every tray of sweets, making the products barely visible.

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A video of the incident shows hundreds of bees swarming over the sweets and feeding on the sugar syrup. The insects were also seen flying around the stall, creating panic among customers.

Watch here:

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The video amassed a wave of reactions. “It’s a honeybee; it must’ve come because the food is good,” a user wrote. “Most of the village and small-town shop buyers know that these are honey bees; these do not contaminate the sweets. These bees sit on flowers, sweets, and in beehives only. And no were on other surface, dirty things,” another user commented.

“These are honeybees and very helpful. They aren’t bad,” a third user reacted.

The report added that some employees made several attempts to disperse the bees. One worker was seen trying to drive them away, while others reportedly used charcoal smoke to clear the area. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful, as the swarm continued to hover over the sweets.

As a result, business came to an abrupt halt during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year

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