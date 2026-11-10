A sweet shop owner in Haryana’s Fatehabad lost about Rs 2 lakh after a massive swarm of honeybees descended on his outdoor sweet display ahead of Diwali, disrupting business and driving customers away.

According to news reports, the incident took place near Fawara Chowk on Thana Road, where the shop owner and employees had set up an extended stall for the festive rush. A variety of colourful sweets, many soaked in sugar syrup, had been displayed for customers ahead of the festival.

Honeybee swarm at sweet shop in Haryana

However, festive preparations took an unexpected turn when a large swarm of honeybees was drawn to the sweets. The bees covered almost every tray of sweets, making the products barely visible.