A sweet shop owner in Haryana’s Fatehabad lost about Rs 2 lakh after a massive swarm of honeybees descended on his outdoor sweet display ahead of Diwali, disrupting business and driving customers away.
According to news reports, the incident took place near Fawara Chowk on Thana Road, where the shop owner and employees had set up an extended stall for the festive rush. A variety of colourful sweets, many soaked in sugar syrup, had been displayed for customers ahead of the festival.
Honeybee swarm at sweet shop in Haryana
However, festive preparations took an unexpected turn when a large swarm of honeybees was drawn to the sweets. The bees covered almost every tray of sweets, making the products barely visible.
A video of the incident shows hundreds of bees swarming over the sweets and feeding on the sugar syrup. The insects were also seen flying around the stall, creating panic among customers.
Watch here:
🚨 Shocking Video from a Sweet Shop in Bhiwani, Haryana!
In the video, more flies appear to be sitting on the sweets than the sweets themselves! Yet, how are people still buying and consuming such food? Do shopkeepers have no concern for public health?
On one hand, people are forced to breathe polluted air as soon as they step outside their homes, and on the other, this is the level of hygiene being maintained in our food
Is this what we call a Developed India? When will ordinary citizens get access to clean air and safe food?
The Food Safety Department and local administration must take immediate notice investigate the matter and take appropriate action if violations are found
— Sahil chabra (@sahii199) November 9, 2026
The video amassed a wave of reactions. “It’s a honeybee; it must’ve come because the food is good,” a user wrote. “Most of the village and small-town shop buyers know that these are honey bees; these do not contaminate the sweets. These bees sit on flowers, sweets, and in beehives only. And no were on other surface, dirty things,” another user commented.
“These are honeybees and very helpful. They aren’t bad,” a third user reacted.
The report added that some employees made several attempts to disperse the bees. One worker was seen trying to drive them away, while others reportedly used charcoal smoke to clear the area. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful, as the swarm continued to hover over the sweets.
As a result, business came to an abrupt halt during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year