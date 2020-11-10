With Diwali nearing, people are sharing reactions about the wait for a bonus

Many compared what it means to get bonus in a private company to that of getting extra cash in a govt agency.

Many salaried people across the country have either lost their jobs or have had to take pay cuts thanks to the pandemic and the resultant economic downturn. But that doesn’t mean they’re not hoping for a bonus this Diwali.

After the central government and some of the state governments announced a festive bonus for employees with the aim of boosting economic activity, others took to social media to complain about getting bonuses in gifts rather than cash.

There were plenty of jokes about soan papdi and cookery sets, and many shared memes about the situation.

Employees – Diwali bonus ke bare mai kya socha hai sor?

Le their boss – pic.twitter.com/uqsi0ME0I8 — Rohan Sharma (@memerlaunda1) November 10, 2020

*government employees looking for Diwali bonus* pic.twitter.com/32gHxysAcG — sandytweets (@meme_lawer01) November 10, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

Employee : Diwali bonus chahiye mereko HR department : pic.twitter.com/C3CquUh9wO — Prathamesh (@mordanfellow) November 9, 2020

Friends & Relatives: Govt employees got Diwali Bonus. How much you got? Le me: pic.twitter.com/pdpd0wb9S7 — Banker Norbert Elekes (@BankerNorbert) November 7, 2020

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among some of the states that have promised to give a bonus to its employee ahead of Diwali later this month.

