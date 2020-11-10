scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls

With Diwali nearing, people are sharing reactions about the wait for a bonus

Diwali is around the corner and many shared jokes and memes about what salaried employees normally get as bonuses and the situation this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 5:15:22 pm
diwali, diwali memes, diwali bonus, diwali 2020 bonus, diwali bonu govt, funny diwali memes, indian expressMany compared what it means to get bonus in a private company to that of getting extra cash in a govt agency.

Many salaried people across the country have either lost their jobs or have had to take pay cuts thanks to the pandemic and the resultant economic downturn. But that doesn’t mean they’re not hoping for a bonus this Diwali.

After the central government and some of the state governments announced a festive bonus for employees with the aim of boosting economic activity, others took to social media to complain about getting bonuses in gifts rather than cash.

There were plenty of jokes about soan papdi and cookery sets, and many shared memes about the situation.

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among some of the states that have promised to give a bonus to its employee ahead of Diwali later this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement