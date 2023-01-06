scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Watch: Diver rescues a fish trapped in a plastic bag under the sea

The video has triggered discussion online on marine pollution caused by plastic waste.

The Pearl Protectors is an organisation dedicated to conserving Sri Lankan coastal belt and marine life.
From the towering peaks of Himalayas to seabeds, the menace of single-use plastic products has arguably spared nowhere. The irresponsibly discarded plastic poses danger to marine life in big and small ways. Highlighting its impact, a video showing a fish stuck inside a small plastic bag in the ocean has gone viral. Thanks to a compassionate diver! The fish was rescued and released into freedom.

The video shows a fish staying oddly still near the ocean floor while being covered in a seemingly transparent plastic cover. A diver picks up the edge of the plastic packaging and shakes it rapidly that allows the fish to wiggle out of it and swim away.

This video was first posted by The Pearl Protectors, an organisation dedicated to conserve Sri Lankan coastal belt and marine life, in December last year. However, it recently gained traction on Twitter after it was reposted by popular climate activist Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema).

While resharing the rescue video, Hudema wrote, “This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It’s time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less. #ActOnClimate #ocean vid @PearlProtectors”.

This video has since gathered more than 66,000 views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Protect the water. There are living creatures underneath!”.

Another person said, “Make people stop littering. It’s disgusting and harmful to land animals as well. You can’t go anywhere without finding trash left by humans”.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 13:46 IST
