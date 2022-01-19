Diver helps octopus to get rid of plastic cup, old video triggers conversation on plastic pollution

A new video of scuba divers coaxing a baby veined octopus to switch “homes”—from a transparent plastic cup to seashells in Lembeh, Indonesia, has again started the debate on plastic pollution and how it is harming the marine life.

In the video, the octopus can be seen sitting inside a shell, covered by a plastic cup. The friendly diver places a shell by its side and encourages it to get rid of plastic. The octopus spreads its tentacles and checks the shell. It does not seem interested and the diver comes up with different shells. Finally, the octopus spreads its tentacles over the shell and gets inside. Later, it moves with the shell and the diver keeps the other shell on top of it. As the camera pans, the octopus can be seen sitting peacefully within the shells.

Watch this heartbreaking clip when a Diver helped an octopus shift to a shell from a plastic cup.Shocking reality of plastic pollution. This should be lesson for us to stop using throwaway plastic atonce. #Stopplasticpollution #meendummanjappai #manjapai Video-shared on SM pic.twitter.com/p4rIq82ZFv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 18, 2022

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the old video on Twitter. The caption of the tweet reads, “Watch this heartbreaking clip when a Diver helped an octopus shift to a shell from a plastic cup.Shocking reality of plastic pollution. This should be lesson for us to stop using throwaway plastic atonce. #Stopplasticpollution #meendummanjappai #manjapai Video-shared on SM.”

“We have misinterpreted the objective of development as to create a world for our liking & comfort only. How much damage we doing to our Mother Nature while doing so, is not bothering us. Development should be redefined…Leaders, Administrators & Engineers should learn that well,” commented a user.

Sahu, Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has been at the forefront of raising awareness on plastic pollution. ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme in Tamil Nadu encourages people to carry a yellow coloured cloth bag whenever they step out for buying things.

According to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), plastic constitutes 80% of marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments. At least, 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. Marine species ingest or get entangled by plastic debris leading to serious injuries and death.

Marine wildlife such as seabirds, whales, fish and turtle suffer from lacerations, infections, reduced ability to swim, and internal injuries.