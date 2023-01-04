scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Disability rights activist and doctor highlights unusable infrastructure in public places

The ramps made at many public properties are poorly made or inaccessible for disabled people.

For years, disability rights activists have advocated for accessible infrastructure in public places. Ironically, even the establishments that make an effort to have disabled-friendly infrastructure, fail because they do not maintain these additions or make them improperly.

On Wednesday morning, disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh shared a video that highlighted the above-mentioned problems. In the video, Singh points to a ramp at the popular food joint Heera Sweets that was enclosed at the top.

While sharing the clip, Dr Singh wrote: “People only have physical impairments, but it’s the society that makes us “disabled” by its infrastructural barriers. Look at the slope, or Mt. Everest in the name of the ramp at Hira Sweets, Vrindawan, which even people with “divine abilities” cannot climb. #Accessibility ♿️.”

Commenting on his post, a Twitter user wrote: “These ramps are never made keeping the ease of access for people who need it actually. In our country Accessibility is still an alien thing sadly!”

Another person said, “This is something I face everyday. Not one building, not one government establishment, not one private business enterprise is sensitive enough to be completely disabled friendly.

Dr Singh is a professor of physiology at the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He is also the organisational head of ‘Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change’, a group of health professionals that advocate for disability rights and justice.

In 2017, he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Henry Viscardi Achievement Award, which is given to individuals for their remarkable contributions to the disability sector.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:23 IST
