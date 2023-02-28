scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Dirty Art: Artist creates stunning dog portrait on car’s dusty windscreen. Watch

The unnamed artist uses incredible shading techniques to make the portrait highly detailed and almost real-like on the dusty automobile.

Incredible art on dusty window pane
Listen to this article
Dirty Art: Artist creates stunning dog portrait on car’s dusty windscreen. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Creating art from dirt; does that sound weird? An art video that employs the bare minimum tools to make a hyperrealistic portrait has gone viral. The undated video shows a person trying his creativity on a dusty car window. The artist uses a q-tip and two brushes to paint a dog’s portrait over the car’s dirty rear windscreen.

The unnamed artist uses incredible shading techniques to make the portrait highly detailed and almost real-like. A time-lapse video of this incredible artwork has gathered over 4 million views and thousands of likes since it was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

In the comments, many people appreciated the artists and mentioned that if the artwork was done on their dirty car then they would never clean that window pane in an attempt to preserve it.

ALSO READ |‘Van Gogh doggo’: Watch dog skillfully paint flower on canvas; video impresses netizens

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s awesome! I wonder if that’s his car or someone else’s. It would be amazing to come back and see that on my car! Or watch him create!”

Also Read
King Cobra standing up
‘Absolutely scary’: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra ‘standing up’,...
The Kitchen Master Pakistan funny audition
Bizarre audition clip from Pakistani cooking show has netizens in splits
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
Mahindra Scorpio-N waterfall leak
Man takes his Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall and it starts leaking....

Another person remarked, “This is soo cool!! How insanely talented! I wish someone would do this for my dirty car. The only thing ppl have done is write “wash me” lol”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:56 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India 2’s latest teaser sees Anupam Mittal teasing Namita Thapar as she asks questions about ice cube: ‘Bandar kya jaane…?’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close