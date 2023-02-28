Dirty Art: Artist creates stunning dog portrait on car’s dusty windscreen. Watch

Creating art from dirt; does that sound weird? An art video that employs the bare minimum tools to make a hyperrealistic portrait has gone viral. The undated video shows a person trying his creativity on a dusty car window. The artist uses a q-tip and two brushes to paint a dog’s portrait over the car’s dirty rear windscreen.

The unnamed artist uses incredible shading techniques to make the portrait highly detailed and almost real-like. A time-lapse video of this incredible artwork has gathered over 4 million views and thousands of likes since it was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

In the comments, many people appreciated the artists and mentioned that if the artwork was done on their dirty car then they would never clean that window pane in an attempt to preserve it.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s awesome! I wonder if that’s his car or someone else’s. It would be amazing to come back and see that on my car! Or watch him create!”

Another person remarked, “This is soo cool!! How insanely talented! I wish someone would do this for my dirty car. The only thing ppl have done is write “wash me” lol”.