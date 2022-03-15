Director Ahmed Khan, wife turn up at Batman screening in a Batmobile, see photos

Batman fever has gripped people around the world, with fans thronging the theatres to watch the Caped Crusader. However, not many would have made the entrance that filmmaker-choreographer Ahmed Khan made as he rolled up to watch the Matt Reeves movie in a Batmobile.

The Heropanti 2 director was accompanied by his wife Shaira Khan as he came to watch the Robert Pattinson starrer. A video of the couple coming in the swanky car created a huge buzz online after it was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the uninitiated, the Baaghi 3 director had purchased the customised car as a gift to his wife on her birthday. Based on the design of the Batmobile driven by actor Michael Keaton in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, this classic 1989 Batmobile was designed by director Tim Burton. It is widely considered the most popular and the best representation of the Batmobile.

As the video of the Khan and his wife in the Batmobile started doing rounds on the internet, it left netizens divided online. While many were impressed with the car, others thought it was hilarious to spot auto-rickshaws in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaira Ahmed Khan (@shairaahmedkhan)

Reportedly, this limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors, Ohio. Khan is not the only Indian to drive a Batmobile.

Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII), who owns a great collection of expensive cars, also made headlines in 2019 after he was spotted with a Batmobile. According to a Pune Mirror report, Poonawalla refurnished his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. Mumbai-based company Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) to had reportedly assembled the DC Comic-themed car.