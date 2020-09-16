scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
‘Dinner cum dessert’: This ‘ice-cream vada pav’ from Gujarat fails to tickle netizens’ taste buds

The man first pours multiple syrups inside the pav and then stuffs it with a scoop of ice cream in a bizarre twist to the iconic Mumbai street food.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 8:03:07 pm
vada pav ice cream viral video, pav ice cream recipe, vada pav trending, ice cream, bizarre food trends, indian expressSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens. (Source: @Sahil_Adhikaari/Twitter)

Every now and then bizarre recipes and food combinations are shared on social media even though there are a few that actually look like worth giving a try. The recent food item that has not managed to tickle the netizens’ taste buds is “ice-cream vada pav”.

In a video, which has now gone viral online, a food stall in Gujarat can be seen using sugary syrups and ice cream instead of the usual spicy aloo patty inside the bread.

The man first pours multiple syrups inside the pav and then stuffs it with a scoop of ice cream in a bizarre twist to the iconic Mumbai street food. He then garnishes it with tutti-frutti before serving it to the customer.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered hilarious reactions among netizens. While many are amused by the recipe, others seem to be really disappointed.

