‘Sita ji born from earthen pot, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed,’ says UP Deputy CM; Twitterati isn’t pleased

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma’s comment is an addition to the already long list of bizarre statements made by politicians. (Source: File Photo) UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma’s comment is an addition to the already long list of bizarre statements made by politicians. (Source: File Photo)

Over the years, many politicians have made bizarre statements that have triggered multiple reactions. From Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s statement “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer,” to Sangeet Som stating that Taj Mahal was built by ‘traitors’ and cannot be included in Indian history, there are many such utterances that can be listed out. Adding to the long list is a recent comment made by the UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Speaking at an event in Mathura, which was organised to celebrate Hindi Journalism Day, the politician made many such statements that seemed a little hard to digest. While addressing the public, he said, “Today, live telecast is being done, but I think a similar technology was present at the time of Mahabharata, when Sanjay presented a ‘live telecast’ of the battle of Mahabharata to Dhritarashtra,” according to ANI.

Furthermore, he then went on to say that Sita’s birth was similar to the present day concept of test-tube baby. “People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed,” tweeted the news agency.

People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed: Dinesh Sharma, UP Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/kcCH7t75Ex — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2018

The post immediately created a buzz on social media, with many wondering why politicians are constantly talking about the past instead of focussing on the future. Here are some of the reactions the comment garnered:

When people are burning with fuel prices and farmers are agitating over minimum support prizes, these types of hypothetical comments sounds like cruel jokes and an another attempt to make rubbish more and more acceptable in public sphere. — suman maitra (@suman_maitra59) June 1, 2018

If test tube system or any modern system were available in our past that is good but now we must admit that in this modern era we lack of modernity and that is bad. So instead of praising the past we must have to work really hard on our present. — Abhishek (@abhisingh1142) June 1, 2018

It is known there were many great things in our Country in the Mythological, Vedic Periods.Let us feel good about them.But let us also do something now, which takes the country forward in harmony which our next next generations will remember the same way we are remembering tham. — raghavaiah kolamala (@1Kolamala) June 1, 2018

What do you have to say about Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma’s comment? Tell us in the comments section below.

