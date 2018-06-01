Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • ‘Sita ji born from earthen pot, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed,’ says UP Deputy CM; Twitterati isn’t pleased

‘Sita ji born from earthen pot, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed,’ says UP Deputy CM; Twitterati isn’t pleased

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma compared the birth of Sita with the concept of test tube baby. The comment has created quite a buzz on social media, with many urging politicians to look beyond the past and focus on the future.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 9:03:55 pm
Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Dinesh Sharma sita comment, sita test tube comment, Dinesh Sharma test tube comment, Dinesh Sharma funny comments, Dinesh Sharma tweet, viral tweet, indian express, indian express news UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma’s comment is an addition to the already long list of bizarre statements made by politicians. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Over the years, many politicians have made bizarre statements that have triggered multiple reactions. From Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s statement “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer,” to Sangeet Som stating that Taj Mahal was built by ‘traitors’ and cannot be included in Indian history, there are many such utterances that can be listed out. Adding to the long list is a recent comment made by the UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

ALSO READ | UP Deputy CM suggests Sita’s birth evidence of test tube baby project, BJP disapproves

Speaking at an event in Mathura, which was organised to celebrate Hindi Journalism Day, the politician made many such statements that seemed a little hard to digest. While addressing the public, he said, “Today, live telecast is being done, but I think a similar technology was present at the time of Mahabharata, when Sanjay presented a ‘live telecast’ of the battle of Mahabharata to Dhritarashtra,” according to ANI.

ALSO READ | Wish they had not said that: Top 10 controversial statements made by Indian politicians in 2017

Furthermore, he then went on to say that Sita’s birth was similar to the present day concept of test-tube baby. “People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed,” tweeted the news agency.

The post immediately created a buzz on social media, with many wondering why politicians are constantly talking about the past instead of focussing on the future. Here are some of the reactions the comment garnered:

What do you have to say about Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma’s comment? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now