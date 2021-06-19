‘Top class’: Dinesh Karthik’s commentary wins the internet on Day 2 of WTC final

Dinesh Karthik's name dominated trends and conversations on Twitter in India. (@DineshKarthik/ Twitter)

As India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, one Indian player caught everyone’s attention online despite not playing. Yes, Dinesh Karthik made his debut as a commentator and took social media by storm. As Indian fans couldn’t stop gushing about him, his name dominated trends on Twitter in India.

After rain spoiled all the excitement on Day 1, Karthik kept fans hooked with weather updates. And when players took the field on Saturday, he left the audience back home highly impressed with his commentary. He also earned plaudits from veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on the microblogging site.

Very impressed with @DineshKarthik‘s debut in the commentary box. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2021

But what truly got fans excited was the moment when he sledged fellow commentator Nasser Hussain on Day 2 of the Test. After batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the momentum despite difficult batting conditions. As Hussain praised Sharma for his technique against short ball, Karthik gloriously stole the show by pulling Hussain’s legs.

“Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent,” Hussain said, to which Karthik quipped: “Yes, exactly the opposite of you!”.

Soon, fans flooded Twitter with memes and tweets appreciating his witty commentary, urging ICC to let him continue with his mic.

