Friday, September 04, 2020
Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s reply to a fan on the PUBG ban is winning social media

Diljit Dosanjh shared a meme on the PUBG ban that featured him and actor Akshay Kumar to show how the government and parents feel about people not being able to play the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 11:30:35 am
Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh pubg ban, Diljit Dosanjh rasode mein kaun tha meme, Kokilaben rasode mein kaun tha song, viral news, funny news, indian expressThe actor-singer's witty tweet left netizens in splits.

After the government decided to ban PUBG, there were plenty of reactions on social media but actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also had a witty take that had many netizens smiling.

Dosanjh shared a meme on the PUBG ban that featured him and actor Akshay Kumar to show how the government and parents feel about people not being able to play the game. But then one of his Twitter followers asked if the singer also played the popular game.

“Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI,” the Udta Punjab star replied, with a reference to viral Kokilaben rap song.

People loved the reply and many commented on the hilarious remark by the actor:

