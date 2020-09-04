Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s reply to a fan on the PUBG ban is winning social media

The actor-singer's witty tweet left netizens in splits.

After the government decided to ban PUBG, there were plenty of reactions on social media but actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also had a witty take that had many netizens smiling.

Dosanjh shared a meme on the PUBG ban that featured him and actor Akshay Kumar to show how the government and parents feel about people not being able to play the game. But then one of his Twitter followers asked if the singer also played the popular game.

Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala … pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

“Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI,” the Udta Punjab star replied, with a reference to viral Kokilaben rap song.

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

People loved the reply and many commented on the hilarious remark by the actor:

Zeere nal pyar sada 😂 baliye pub -G nu muh nahi layiga 🤧🤭 https://t.co/I0cLLGN2h5 — shataapp 🌚 (@NavTweet9) September 3, 2020

Rasode me rashi ben ke sath aap the paaji?😂😂😂 — Gagandhingra (@Gagandhingra25) September 3, 2020

Alexa thi.. 😊😌😌😌 — Savy 💕 (@Savneet_789) September 3, 2020

Fer te thik aa paji SUB-G khedna vdiya h aajkl PUB-G waleya di KUB-G shuru hogi honi😜 — Satbirkaur (@Satbirk38688966) September 3, 2020

Rasode me kaun tha??

Rasode me Diljit tha…. Sub-g sub-g khel rha tha….🤣🤣 — RajNi(رجنی) (@RajNiiee) September 3, 2020

Oh man!!!!!@diljitdosanjh aap na ❤ lelo Yaar i laughed so hard.

I mean this is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Eu23t2YdwZ — ❤Harnoor kaur ❤ #CCB (@Harnur_) September 3, 2020

This is hilarious , oh dear @diljitdosanjh you are Amazing GGG GGG GGG, the best… Amazing replies …it made me laugh like anything, loveyou https://t.co/6bMiDYKVgl — Harjas Kaur (@HarjasKaur08) September 3, 2020

Ohhhooooo paaji toh tussi rasode vich the😂😂😂😂 Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kya baat hai shi hai Mystery solved 😌 https://t.co/5v781Ix7pH — ❥Jahanvi (@SidNaaz__Fever) September 3, 2020

