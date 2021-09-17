Desi couple’s bhangra moves win Diljit Dosanjh’s approval as they dance to his ‘Black and White’

Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh has been making waves on social with his newly released album Moonchild Era. Now, as desi folks around the world are enjoying the songs, he took to Instagram to share an adorable video of a family grooving to his song ‘Black and White’.

Dosanjh chose to share the video exuding ‘family vibes’. In the sweet clip, a couple is seen shaking a leg to the peppy beats while their child too seems to be having a great time vibing along in a small toy car.

“It’s nobody’s fault…It’s a MOONCHILD ERA. Family Vibe,” the Udta Punjab star captioned, while sharing the video of the couple wearing a traditional full-black outfits paired with punjabi juttis.

Watch the video here:

Seen in the clip are Money and Abbey Singh, famously known as The Modern Singhs, an interracial couple based in New Zealand.

As the pair was seen flaunting some bhangra moves, it was the guest appearance by their son, Noah, in the beginning of the video that stole hearts online.

Money and Abbey Singh aka The Modern Singhs started their channel on YouTube in 2019. They are popular for making a series of family vlogs, sharing a part of their personal and day-to-day lives. On Instagram, they recently began sharing dance videos on a number of Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

The Punjabi singer-songwriter and actor Diljit Dosanjh released his album on August 22, 2021. Along with the song ‘Black and White’, the album features eight more songs in it, some which has become favourite of even Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone.