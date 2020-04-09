Follow Us:
Amid lockdown, Diljit Dosanjh’s attempt at ‘Follow for recipes’ trend leaves netizens in splits

The singer, who seems to be utilising his time by cooking amid lockdown, took to the micro-blogging website to share the picture of the 'Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza' that he cooked.

Updated: April 9, 2020 4:42:20 pm
Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh trend, Diljit Dosanjh cooking, Diljit Dosanjh songs, twitter, twitter trends, follow me trend With a following of over 3 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral.

While celebrities often join social media trends, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s latest attempt at the popular ‘Follow me for more recipes’ Twitter fad has left netizens in splits.

The singer, who seems to be utilising his time in lockdown by cooking various recipes and sharing them with his fans, took to the micro-blogging platform to share the picture of ‘Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza’ that he prepared. However, unlike the earlier dishes, this one was a photo of a plate with spinach and two pieces of onions on top of it.

With a following of over 3 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. While many found the post hilarious, some also shared their own “Follow me recipes” in response to the post. Here, take a look:

