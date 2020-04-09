Amid lockdown, Diljit Dosanjh’s attempt at ‘Follow for recipes’ trend leaves netizens in splits

With a following of over 3 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. With a following of over 3 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral.

While celebrities often join social media trends, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s latest attempt at the popular ‘Follow me for more recipes’ Twitter fad has left netizens in splits.

The singer, who seems to be utilising his time in lockdown by cooking various recipes and sharing them with his fans, took to the micro-blogging platform to share the picture of ‘Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza’ that he prepared. However, unlike the earlier dishes, this one was a photo of a plate with spinach and two pieces of onions on top of it.

Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza 👨‍🍳🤣 For More Recipes FOLLOW Me 👻 pic.twitter.com/TA4gHAZVMK — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 8, 2020

With a following of over 3 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. While many found the post hilarious, some also shared their own “Follow me recipes” in response to the post. Here, take a look:

Paaji have some Paneer Tikka. pic.twitter.com/pzpSIVixG1 — Ashish Bhadauria (@AshishBhadariy1) April 8, 2020

Paji aa lao kadhai paneee😋😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/TSjZjIP1ww — gurupreet singh (@GuruDhanyal54) April 8, 2020

Burnt 2000calories today🤣🤣🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/xAbFXL0vp5 — Him and Her (@HimandH06332789) April 8, 2020

