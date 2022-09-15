Diljit Dosanjh grooves to Haryanvi song Gypsy while working in his kitchen. Internet loves it

Always trust singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to come up with the quirkiest videos to post on social media. If you follow him on Instagram, then you must be aware of the varied content he shares. From dancing in supermarkets while grocery shopping to his cooking videos, Diljit keeps his more than 13 million followers entertained with his antics.

In his latest video, he is seen grooving to the Haryanvi song Gypsy by GD Kaur while working in his kitchen. Wearing a red cap and shades, he is seen peeling a banana and chopping fruits while doing some quirky steps to match the lyrics of the song. Posted one day ago, the video has received a whopping 4.8 million views so far.

Watch the video below:

“हो से जॉब सरकारी…ओका काम रिस्की,” he captioned the video in Hindi. The caption roughly translates to, “Even though it is a government job, his work is risky.”

“Jai Haryana,” commented an Instagram user. “U r epic sir,” wrote another. “That dance tho,” said a third. “Need a musical chef in my life like you,” said another user.

Haryanvi musician GD Kaur’s superhit single Gypsy was released in May this year. Diljit will be seen next in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Jogi, which is based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The film will release on Netflix on September 16.