Diljit Dosanjh pauses Chicago concert to do gender reveal: ‘Lakshmi aa rahi hai’

Known for creating memorable moments with fans during his live shows, Diljit Dosanjh recently paused his Chicago concert for a heartwarming surprise: a gender reveal for an expecting couple in the crowd.
Diljit is currently touring across North America as part of his Aura Tour 2026, with performances lined up in major cities from April to June. During his May 10 show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, which also coincided with Mother’s Day, the singer held a note while making a special announcement for an expecting couple in the crowd.
Holding the note in one hand and the mic in the other, Diljit smiled and announced, “Mubarak ho, tuhade ghar lakshmi aa rahi hai (Congratulations, a goddess/Lakshmi is coming to your home).”
In Hindu culture, a baby girl is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and fortune, because she is believed to bring auspiciousness, joy, and positive energy into the home.
The moment the baby’s gender was revealed, the camera turned towards the couple, who instantly broke into celebration as the crowd around them cheered loudly. The woman could be seen carrying another child in her arms, suggesting the couple is likely expecting their second baby. Meanwhile, the man proudly held up a sign that read, “Diljit reveal baby.”
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The clip quickly spread across Instagram, gaining more than a million views within a short time. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the wholesome moment.
An Instagram user wrote, “Best gender reveal ever.” Another commented, “So iconic to share that your gender reveal was done by Diljit Dosanjh.”
A third person added, “Best gender reveal! The sweetest moment of the night. We all loved it.” Another user shared, “This was the moment… I wasn’t Diljit fan until I went to this concert… he is love.”