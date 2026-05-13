Diljit Dosanjh pauses Chicago concert to do gender reveal: ‘Lakshmi aa rahi hai’

The moment Diljit Dosanjh revealed the baby’s gender, the camera turned towards the couple, who instantly broke into celebration as the crowd around them cheered loudly. (Source: @teamdiljitglobal/Instagram)

Known for creating memorable moments with fans during his live shows, Diljit Dosanjh recently paused his Chicago concert for a heartwarming surprise: a gender reveal for an expecting couple in the crowd.

Diljit is currently touring across North America as part of his Aura Tour 2026, with performances lined up in major cities from April to June. During his May 10 show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, which also coincided with Mother’s Day, the singer held a note while making a special announcement for an expecting couple in the crowd.

Holding the note in one hand and the mic in the other, Diljit smiled and announced, “Mubarak ho, tuhade ghar lakshmi aa rahi hai (Congratulations, a goddess/Lakshmi is coming to your home).”