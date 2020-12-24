Comedian’s spoof of Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut spat has many in splits

People loved how Gaur didn't miss out any aspect of their Twitter war and used it in a college scenario.

Earlier this month, Bollywood actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut got into a war of words over the farmers’ protest. Now, their Twitter spat has been made into a spoof by comedian Saloni Gaur, leaving many online in splits.

Gaur, in her latest episode of ‘Uncommon Sense’, recreated the fight as a college protest, making references to several things that were said by both the celebrities. In her signature sarcastic style, she included the remarks about “being hired for Rs 100”, being a “pet”, and failing to understand Punjabi. Watch the spoof video here:

The spat began when Ranaut confused 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur as 82-year-old Bilkis Bano, popularly known as the “Shaheen Bagh Dadi”, and claimed the latter can be hired for Rs 100 to participate in protests. Dosanjh then shared an interview of Kaur, and asked Ranaut to check the “proof”.

The banter turned ugly when the Queen actor called Dosanjh (in Hindi) “Karan Johar’s pet” after which the Punjabi actor shut her down for the jibes.

Earlier this month, Ranaut once again hit out at Dosanjh, saying he disappeared after instigating the protesting farmers. Later, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi that he doesn’t feel the need to explain his stance to Kangana. However, he later shared a video which explained the reasons for the farmers’ protest.

Gaur’s video created a huge buzz online and many lauded her for her script and on-point acting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd