Actor Dilip Kumar seeks photos of family home in Peshawar, gets lots of love from Pakistan

Dilip Kumar's request met with lots of love from other side of the border.

A provincial government in Pakistan decided to convert the ancestral homes of two legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor into museums under the Peshawar Revival Plan, a move that has earned a lot of praise. And when Kumar requested fans from across the border to share pictures of his ancestral home, they didn’t disappoint.

The 97-year-old actor got a glimpse of his ancestral home in the region after Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan shared a few images on Twitter. Although they showed the home was in a dilapidated state, the actor said he was grateful to see them.

Responding to the tweet, the veteran actor who has received Pakistan’s highest civilian award, asked if others could share more photos of his home, where he spent days of his life in pre-Independence era.

“Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar,” he tweeted.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Soon, hashtag #DilipKumar was trending with fans sharing images they had taken in the past. Many wrote about how much the actor is respected and loved in Pakistan.

Many also shared their experiences of watching his films while growing up, or about how they felt about visiting the old house in Peshawar’s oldest and most famous road Qissa Khwani or Street of Storytellers.

Here’s are some of responses:

And here is a look of your house in moving images.

I tired going inside as well but the condition didn’t allow me. pic.twitter.com/BkPB71joYr — Nomadict (@Enzimam) October 1, 2020

#DilipKumar house that is located in Peshawar. @TheDilipKumar

@chintskap #Peshawar

M your big fan. ALLAH bless u with health ameen. Or inshallah app bohat jaldi Pakistan be visit karin. ALLAH bless u with long life. Love from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/gE4aByKUCN — Hassaan A Chishti 🇵🇰 (@ChishtH) September 30, 2020

I have been there #DilipKumar #Peshawar but no pictures! My aunts were though mad about you & Saira Bano & saved every single clipping from newspapers for decades + a magazine I can’t recall it’s name. Not sure if their children have kept the treasure or not! https://t.co/WPcNoZtgxB — Dr. Alia Amir عالیہ (@aliawhs) September 30, 2020

my parents visited you in 1987 in Bombay I was around 2 yrs old … i am told you had posters of Pakistani cricketers in your house n the take away from that meeting was that you called me Gulab Jamun even at the age of 36 its one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard❤️ — Umaima Ahmed (@UmaimaBlogger) September 30, 2020

Take video clips, post them in thread and tag him … he will love ’em. — Mumtaz (@mumti) September 30, 2020

Once I visited there when I was student.i will go inshallah once again specially to capture some photos for u sir inshallah. — Muhammad ishfaq yousafzai (@isheeba_khan) September 30, 2020

Respected Sir Archialogy department is converting it as museum, I hope next time you will see the good pic of your old house, — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) September 30, 2020

Sir We love you in Pakistan as much as Indians do. Stay blessed sir 🙏💓 — Murtaza Kharani (@MurtazaKharani) September 30, 2020

Sir @TheDilipKumar We promise you that your ancestral house will be well maintained and we will protect it as well. Stay happy & blessed 👍 — Fahad Imran Butt (@fahadbutt) September 30, 2020

soon we will share the better pictures of it ! @pid_gov @PTIPeshawar have decides to renovate ur home. you will get to see a better version of it inshallah @TheDilipKumar — Adnan durrani (@Adnandurrani8) September 30, 2020

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Directorate of Archeology and Museums, in a letter issued on September 23, had said that it plans to declare the Kapoor Haveli as protected antiquity. It has further requested the Peshawar district administration to initiate the process for acquiring land for the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

The K-P Directorate of Archeology and Museums Director Dr Samad told The Express Tribune that the department has dispatched a letter to the Peshawar deputy commissioner to assess the value of the houses to purchase the houses of the two legendary stars and convert them into museums.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor.

Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the building. It has been declared a national heritage site by the provincial government. In 2018, the KP government decided to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum after a request by the actor’s son Rishi Kapoor.

Kumar’s ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house is in shambles and was declared as a national heritage site in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.

Reacting to the news, Kumar’s wife Saira Banu said, “I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd