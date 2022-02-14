Dil Diyan Gallan: This is how Mumbai police, other forces marked Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, the Mumbai police tweeted a set of minimalist graphics that depicted a supposed conversation between a heart emoticon and a mask emoticon. The conversation took cues from Bollywood romantic hits and asserted the importance of wearing a mask.

The simple and yet impactful messaging by the Mumbai police Monday impressed many netizens online.

Mumbai Police commissioner’s Twitter account also posted a small video with a message, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine.” The video emphasised responsible civic behaviour like not drinking and driving, being double vaccinated, and following cyber security measures.

If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Not just the Mumbai police but other departments also made Valentine’s Day specific posts on social media.

In a tweet, the Nagpur police encouraged people to report cases of harassment that come in form of unwanted and unrequited romantic gestures. The law enforcement agency tweeted, “Unwanted chocolates from someone? Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness. Have a safe #day. #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U”.

Unwanted chocolates from someone?

Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness. Have a safe #day.

❤ #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 14, 2022

The Delhi Police stressed the importance of consent and shared the number of their anti-stalker helpline (1069).

The Uttar Pradesh Police urged people to vote amid the ongoing Assembly elections.

Say yes to this offer on #ValentineDay! Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair. #UPP4FairPoll #AssemblyElections2022 #YourVoteMatters #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/LPQ9hXSEWP — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 14, 2022

“Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair,” said its tweet.