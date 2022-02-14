scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

Dil Diyan Gallan: This is how Mumbai police, other forces marked Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, the Mumbai police department decided to spread some much-needed awareness in their standard social-media-savvy style.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2022 5:51:51 pm
Mumbai Police Valentines day, Nagpur police valentines day, UP police Valentines day, Delhi police valentines day, V Day 2022, Valentines day 2022, Indian Express Several police departments have made Valentine’s day specific posts on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, the Mumbai police tweeted a set of minimalist graphics that depicted a supposed conversation between a heart emoticon and a mask emoticon. The conversation took cues from Bollywood romantic hits and asserted the importance of wearing a mask.

The simple and yet impactful messaging by the Mumbai police Monday impressed many netizens online.

Mumbai Police commissioner’s Twitter account also posted a small video with a message, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine.” The video emphasised responsible civic behaviour like not drinking and driving, being double vaccinated, and following cyber security measures.

Not just the Mumbai police but other departments also made Valentine’s Day specific posts on social media.

In a tweet, the Nagpur police encouraged people to report cases of harassment that come in form of unwanted and unrequited romantic gestures. The law enforcement agency tweeted, “Unwanted chocolates from someone? Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness. Have a safe #day.  #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U”.

The Delhi Police stressed the importance of consent and shared the number of their anti-stalker helpline (1069).

The Uttar Pradesh Police urged people to vote amid the ongoing Assembly elections.

“Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair,” said its tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement