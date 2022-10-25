‘Can’t stop laughing’: Digital creator slays with Jaya Bachchan impression

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, who is quite vocal about her dislike for the paparazzi, recently got irked by shutterbugs while walking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The Rajya Sabha MP lashed out at someone saying, “Serves you right… I hope you double and fall.”

On Monday also, during Bachchan’s Diwali bash, the actor called paparazzi “intruders” as they gathered outside the Bachchan residence to click photographs. While the veteran actor’s angry outburst has been doing rounds on social media, a digital creator Analeecerejo mimicked her, cracking people up online.

Imitating the actor, Analee features a slew of comments made by Bachchan. Wearing similar jewellery and with white dyed hair, Analee says, “Who are you? Are you from the media? Who? What? Serves you right. I hope you tumble and fall.”

She also adds her previous comments, “Just move away” and further says, “You ask this question from Mr Bachchan. I’m not the spokesperson for the Bachchan family. Don’t act smart.” Seemingly miffed by being called beautiful, Analee, mimicking Bachchan, says, “Again you are flashing my eyes.”

“Jaya Bachchan is a MOOD,” reads the text insert in the video. Analee captioned the post, “Just for laughs!” Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.5 lakh likes and 1.6 million views on Instagram. Social media users cannot stop gushing over the video and many say the digital creator slayed her expressions and dialogue. A user commented, “This is gold!! Share, people, share!!” Another user commented, “Aawww ahhhh 😂 best, watched it 10 times and everytime it gets funnier.” A third user wrote, “Can’t get over this video.”

The actor has no qualms about her behaviour and is quite vocal about it. While talking to her granddaughter Navya and daughter Shweta for the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, she got furious at the shutterbugs. She said, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”