How this UP boy used flight mode to save his parents from 10-hour ‘digital arrest’

The cybercriminals targeted a local trader, Sanjay Saxena, and his wife by calling from an unknown number (Source: File/ Representational)

A Class 8 student is winning hearts after his alertness helped save his parents from being duped in “digital arrest” for nearly 10 hours. The incident unfolded in the Prem Nagar area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, cybercriminals targeted a local trader, Sanjay Saxena, and his wife by calling from an unknown number while posing as officials from an investigative agency, India Today reported. The fraudsters accused Saxena of having links to terrorist activities and involvement in a multi-crore scam, even going as far as displaying a fake arrest warrant during a video call.

Digital arrest

The report added that the couple was coerced into complying with the callers’ instructions. The scammers imposed strict conditions, including not leaving their home, remaining on a continuous video call, and carrying out all daily activities under constant surveillance.