How this UP boy used flight mode to save his parents from 10-hour ‘digital arrest’

A Class 8 student is winning hearts after his alertness helped save his parents from being duped in “digital arrest” for nearly 10 hours. The incident unfolded in the Prem Nagar area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, cybercriminals targeted a local trader, Sanjay Saxena, and his wife by calling from an unknown number while posing as officials from an investigative agency, India Today reported. The fraudsters accused Saxena of having links to terrorist activities and involvement in a multi-crore scam, even going as far as displaying a fake arrest warrant during a video call.
The report added that the couple was coerced into complying with the callers’ instructions. The scammers imposed strict conditions, including not leaving their home, remaining on a continuous video call, and carrying out all daily activities under constant surveillance.
The fraudsters managed to extract sensitive bank details and were reportedly on the verge of siphoning off money. The situation continued for hours, with the couple too frightened to question the legitimacy of the claims.
The turning point came late at night when their son, Tanmay, sensed something was wrong. Despite his parents’ resistance, the boy switched the phone to flight mode. His timely action disrupted the scam and prevented any financial loss.
The following morning, the family reported the incident at the Prem Nagar police station. When the phone was turned back on, the fraudsters attempted to reconnect, but the call was answered by police personnel.
“A case has been registered, and citizens are urged to remain cautious. Any calls claiming digital arrest or involving threats should be reported to the police immediately. No financial details should be shared under pressure,” India Today quoted SP City, Manush Pareek.