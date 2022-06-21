scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Differently-abled man’s rendition of ‘Pathala Pathala’ wins hearts online

The man’s rendition of the song captured hearts online and many praised him while tagging Kamal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 6:16:11 pm
vikram, Pathala pathala, vikram, differently abled man singing pathala pathala, blind man singing pathala pathala, indian expressSitting on a lush green field with coconut trees in the backdrop, he also uses a plastic bucket to create amazing beats.

The ‘Pathala Pathala’ song from Tamil movie Vikram has struck a chord among moviegoers and music lovers since its release. Now, a differently-abled man’s rendition of the song has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Kamal Haasan Team Online, actor Kamal Haasan’s fan page, shows the man soulfully singing the song. Sitting on a lush green field with coconut trees in the backdrop, he also uses a plastic bucket to create amazing beats.

Watch the video here:

“Composer sings #PathalaPathala song #vikram !!!,” read the caption of the clip in Tamil. The clip has garnered more than three lakh views on Twitter since being shared on Monday.

The man’s rendition of the song captured hearts online and many praised him while tagging Kamal. A user commented, “Wow Fantastic talent 👏👏 Recreation is equal to the original.” Another user wrote, “Is he on insta? Mad talent. I still remember his rendition of Yennai Maatrum Kadhalai from a couple of years back.”

Pathala Pathala, a folk number, was written and sung by Kamal. It shows Kamal’s command over ‘Madras’ slang. Vikram was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starring Kamal, Vijaysethupathi and Fahad Fasil, the film has emerged as the biggest-ever hit in Tamil Nadu in its third week of release.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement