Differently-abled man’s rendition of ‘Pathala Pathala’ wins hearts online

The ‘Pathala Pathala’ song from Tamil movie Vikram has struck a chord among moviegoers and music lovers since its release. Now, a differently-abled man’s rendition of the song has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Kamal Haasan Team Online, actor Kamal Haasan’s fan page, shows the man soulfully singing the song. Sitting on a lush green field with coconut trees in the backdrop, he also uses a plastic bucket to create amazing beats.

Watch the video here:

“Composer sings #PathalaPathala song #vikram !!!,” read the caption of the clip in Tamil. The clip has garnered more than three lakh views on Twitter since being shared on Monday.

The man’s rendition of the song captured hearts online and many praised him while tagging Kamal. A user commented, “Wow Fantastic talent 👏👏 Recreation is equal to the original.” Another user wrote, “Is he on insta? Mad talent. I still remember his rendition of Yennai Maatrum Kadhalai from a couple of years back.”

Pathala Pathala, a folk number, was written and sung by Kamal. It shows Kamal’s command over ‘Madras’ slang. Vikram was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starring Kamal, Vijaysethupathi and Fahad Fasil, the film has emerged as the biggest-ever hit in Tamil Nadu in its third week of release.