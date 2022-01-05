Happy faces at Marina beach in Chennai as temporary pathway provides access to differently abled people

Differently abled people were able to enjoy a moment of pure bliss as they felt the sea waves on their feet in Chennai’s Marina Beach. Thanks to Greater Chennai Corporation and Disability Rights Alliance TN, a temporary differently-abled friendly wooden pathway was constructed on the beach, allowing them access.

The ‘Wheelchair-accessible Marina Beach’ was opened for kids and adults from December 27. Heartwarming videos of differently-abled people enjoying their visit at the beach has been doing rounds on social media. Notably, in a video, a husband and wife can be seen overjoyed to reach the shore. The woman is seen holding her hands in gratitude.

The photos and videos have melted netizens’ hearts and many users demanded for permanent set up of the pathway.

Happy to have done our bit for the @chennaicorp initiative to help people with disabilities enjoy the sea closely, via a temporary pathway from the main road up to the shore at the Marina beach. Volunteering can indeed be fun! pic.twitter.com/T08N38zYqS — Chennai Volunteers (@CHNvolunteer) January 5, 2022

Thanks to the @chennaicorp and @DisabilityIndia and @VidyaSagar_NGO ,the Marina Beach has been getting many visitors who are using the accessible pathway to reach the shores.

We thank the volunteers, staff of GCC and Policemen who have been helping and assisting the visitors. pic.twitter.com/8KkcyaFtHC — IFTIKHAR MD ZIA (@thisiszia) January 4, 2022

A limited crowd enjoyed the day out at the #marinabeach.Spl permission for use of the Accessible pathway at Marina Beach

Thanks to @chennaicorp the pathway was made ready again by Noon,& was open for public. Rains had damaged the earlier set up pic.twitter.com/wqnNzoi3Uf — Possiabilities (@possiabilities) January 2, 2022

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, one of the organisers of the event, told indianexpress.com that they have been making efforts for quite a few years to make this into a permanent pathway that will provide access to differently-abled people to the beach anytime.

Since 2016, the event has been held annually. However, in 2020 it was disrupted due to the pandemic. Though the event is scheduled every year on December 3 (International Day of Persons with Disabilities), this time due to heavy rains, it was scheduled in the last week of December.