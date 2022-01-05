scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Happy faces at Marina beach in Chennai as temporary pathway provides access to differently abled people

In a video, a differently-abled couple can be seen overjoyed to reach the shore. The woman is seen holding her hands in gratitude.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 7:27:50 pm
differently abled friendly beach, Marina beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, differently abled, social media viral, indian expressDifferently-abled friendly Marina beach

Differently abled people were able to enjoy a moment of pure bliss as they felt the sea waves on their feet in Chennai’s Marina Beach. Thanks to Greater Chennai Corporation and Disability Rights Alliance TN, a temporary differently-abled friendly wooden pathway was constructed on the beach, allowing them access.

The ‘Wheelchair-accessible Marina Beach’ was opened for kids and adults from December 27. Heartwarming videos of differently-abled people enjoying their visit at the beach has been doing rounds on social media. Notably, in a video, a husband and wife can be seen overjoyed to reach the shore. The woman is seen holding her hands in gratitude.

The photos and videos have melted netizens’ hearts and many users demanded for permanent set up of the pathway.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, one of the organisers of the event, told indianexpress.com that they have been making efforts for quite a few years to make this into a permanent pathway that will provide access to differently-abled people to the beach anytime.

Since 2016, the event has been held annually. However, in 2020 it was disrupted due to the pandemic. Though the event is scheduled every year on December 3 (International Day of Persons with Disabilities), this time due to heavy rains, it was scheduled in the last week of December.

