Sachin Tendulkar shares video of differently-abled boy’s cricket skills to inspire people

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar kicked off 2020 by sharing an inspirational video of a differently-abled boy playing cricket, and the former India batsman hoped it would inspire others.

The video, which has been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days, shows a boy, who does not have the use of his legs, playing cricket. Standing on his knees, the boy first hits a delivery and then crawls the length of a pitch on his hands and knees to score a single. He then crawls back to hand the bat to the new batsman.

“Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this Kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too,” Tendulkar wrote while sharing the video.

People responded to the video by saying they were inspired by the boy’s grit and determination.

