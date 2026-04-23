Diet Coke shortage in India sparks meme fest amid supply crunch; know the reason

Diet Coke has quietly turned into a surprising victim of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. What’s causing it? A tightening global supply of aluminium, something India relies on heavily for this particular drink, since it’s sold almost entirely in cans here.

From Mumbai and Bengaluru to Pune, Ahmedabad, and Gurgaon, people are spotting gaps where their go-to drink used to be. Even online delivery platforms are showing inconsistent availability, with stocks appearing and disappearing quickly.

🚨 A widespread Diet Coke shortage in India since mid-April is due to supply chain constraints. pic.twitter.com/sTu34NKQmd — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 21, 2026

According to The Independent, the shortage is being driven by a mix of global and domestic issues – shipping delays, logistics disruptions, and packaging adjustments linked to Indian compliance rules.

The Gulf region contributes roughly 9 per cent of the world’s aluminium, but supply chains have been disrupted since late February due to Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Executives told The Economic Times that major can makers like Ball Beverage Packaging and Canpack are already stretched. They don’t have enough capacity to meet current demand, and adding new production lines could take up to a year.

At the same time, demand isn’t slowing down; it’s doing the opposite. As per The Economic Times, the shift towards low- and zero-sugar drinks has picked up pace, with sales in this category reportedly doubling over the past year. That means more people want Diet Coke just as supply is tightening.

And it’s not just soft drinks. Beer companies are also feeling the pinch, since they depend on the same type of packaging.

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Internet reacts to shortage

While the situation is frustrating for fans, social media is treating it very differently. On platforms like X and Instagram, the shortage has turned into a running joke.

Actor Yajat Dhingra wrote, “Please don’t leave Diet Coke lovers alone during these hard times of shortage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yajat Dhingra (@yajatdhingraa)

Delhi-based creator Tarun Singh posted a cheeky jab at Mumbai, saying, “Delhi might have 100 problems but having a Diet Coke ain’t one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Singh (@ayootaran)

Meanwhile, Viraj Ghelani shared a clip of himself wandering around, refusing alternatives: “When will this shortage end? Not able to gulp down the food.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viraj Ghelani (@viraj_ghelani)

Other Diet Coke shortage memes:

time for diet coke to pivot to this pouch packaging for India https://t.co/R8RKjaT5zY pic.twitter.com/Py6HN6PejJ — pH (@pHequals7) April 22, 2026

or these frozen ones that we used to call “pepsi” during childhood pic.twitter.com/0cpfGjRkwe — pushkar (@thepushkarp) April 22, 2026

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The Economic Times also notes that Diet Coke is now a key player in Coca-Cola’s low- and zero-sugar portfolio. This category, including Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Thums Up X Force – now makes up about 30 per cent of the company’s sales in 2025, a big jump from just 5 per cent in 2020.

Things worsened after Iranian airstrikes on two major Middle East producers in late March. Aluminium prices spiked sharply, hitting a four-year high. Data from the London Metal Exchange showed prices reaching $3,672 per tonne on April 16.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut for key shipments, exports to markets like the US and Europe have also been hit, adding even more pressure to an already strained supply chain.

Disclaimer: This article discusses supply chain disruptions and market trends based on current geopolitical events and social media reports. While it highlights consumer habits and zero-sugar beverage trends, the content is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional health advice.